Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazem Adeoti aka Adekaz are currently in Makkah on holy pilgrimage

The mum of two recently shared photos taken with her husband, wearing white outfits fit for pilgrims on hajj

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section to gush over how great she looks with her husband

Mercy Aigbe is part of the few celebrities who are on holy pilgrimage in Makkah and she has been giving her fans update.

The actress shared a new post on her page, showing off her husband in different photos.

Mercy Aigbe shares new photos from hajj Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

As expected for pilgrims, the couple had white outfits on and Mercy, wearing the hijab, accessorised with a designer bag and shades.

In her caption, the actress revealed that she had nothing to say but give thanks to God.

She wrote:

"Nothing but Alhamdulilah "

See the post below:

Netizens gish over Mercy Aigbe and her husband

Muslim fans of the actress are happy that she finally embraced the religion.

Read some comments gathered below:

fowobihichart:

"You're making Islam more beautiful."

gleeoflife:

"Stylish hajia."

folagade_banks:

"Beautiful ❤️"

queen_olatikitan19:

"if beautiful was a person."

cuteloveroflove:

"Alhaji and Hajia Adeoti ❤️"

baliqees360:

"@realmercy can you see that Islam is beautiful "

hind_procurement_brand:

"Very beautiful ♥️ ❤️❤️ you are doing well ma."

kitchen_essentials.ng:

"Beautiful people❤️"

horllannikky:

"Allihamdulilah! Awww! This is beautiful."

bola2.324:

"My beautiful Hajia Minah"

folex_exclusives:

"Tell me what's cuter.. . Much love."

amalbotanicals:

"We loving this for you "

Mercy Aigbe recites Arabic prayer as she gives update from Makkah

Mercy Aigbe is taking her transition to Islam seriously, and her updates from Hajj in Makkah confirm it.

The popular actress in the latest video on her page was seen in transit with other Muslim faithful as they made their way into Makkah to perform their Hajj rites.

To the shock of many, the mum of two fluently recited alongside others, a significant prayer affirming submission to worshipping Allah in the holy grounds.

Mercy wrapped her head in a white hijab like a true Muslim woman. In her caption, the actress gushed over her husband, who made the trip possible for her.

Source: Legit.ng