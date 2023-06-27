Veteran Nollywood actors, Saheed Balogun and Yinka Quadri, have joined the long list of Nigerian celebrities performing Hajj

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, the movie stars travelled to Mecca to perform Hajj and videos were posted online

A number of netizens reacted to the videos of the veteran actors performing Hajj, and many of them prayed for their answered prayers

Veteran Nigerian actors, Yinka Quadri and Saheed Balogun, are the latest Nigerian celebrities who travelled to Mecca for the holy pilgrimage.

The top movie stars are in Mecca to perform Hajj ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Fans react to video of Yinka Quadri and Saheed Balogun in Mecca. Photos; @realyinkaquadri, @saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

Taking to their individual social media pages, the movie stars shared videos where they participated in the Islamic rites in Mecca.

They were both seen wearing the signature white fabric uniform of pilgrims to signify that everybody was equal regardless of their background or wealth.

Yinka Quadri posted videos of himself saying prayers alongside other African Muslims on the day of Arafah in Mecca. He also accompanied the video with a long caption where he praised God.

He wrote:

“Oh Allah, There is no God but Allah alone Who has no partner, to whom dominion belongs, to whom praise is due, and who has power over anything.

"O God, we ask You by Your Great, Most Great Name, by which if You are called upon by which You answer, and if You are asked by Him You are given, and by Your Most Beautiful Names all what we know from them and what we do not know, to answer our prayers, fulfill our desires, fulfill our needs, relieve our distress, forgive our sins, cover our faults, and repent to us. And heal us and pardon us, and fix our families and offspring, and have mercy on us with your vast mercy, a mercy by which you spare us the mercy of anyone else.”

See his post below:

Saheed Balogun also shared videos of himself in Mecca on the day of Arafah. See his posts below:

Netizens react to videos of Saheed Balogun, Yinka Quadri in Mecca

Read what some social media users had to say about the top actors performing Hajj.

damilola_barnabas:

“Arafa straight…. Legendary … Adura a gba sir .”

omolara4880:

“Adura agba but try and settle with your wife.”

shabydee12:

“Ma sha Allah.”

Aminujet:

“May God accept from you!”

Ashabiade22:

“Praise be to God.”

Source: Legit.ng