The Big Brother Reunion show experienced one of the calmest and most adoring moments when Byran was asked to explain why he asked about Hermes accent in the house

The upcoming singer revealed that his interrogation on the Alte artist wasn't from a place of spike, and he just wanted to know

Speaking further, Bryan gave his thoughts on Sheggz's accent to which netizens found funny, and, for the one time in many episodes, commended the smooth flow of conversion on the show

Big Brother Naija star Bryan shared his thoughts on Hermes and Sheggz's accents as he juxtaposed both to tell viewers how he perceived them.

During the recent Episode of the reunion show, Ebuka questioned Bryan on why he asked about Hermes' accent and didn't do the same for Sheggz's.

BBNaija Bryan speaks on Hermes and Sheggz's accents Credit: @bryanonly, @bbnaija

Source: Instagram

Bryan explained he knew Sheggz was from the UK and sounded more like "man dem, man dem," but for Hermes, he was trying to understand how he developed such an accent without travelling outside the country.

speaking further, the rising singer noted that his interrogation on Hermes' accent wasn't from a place of spike but rather an honest curiosity.

Watch Bryan explain below

Netizens find BBNaija Bryan's video funny

Most of the comments, sighted by Legit.ng, depicted how internet users found Bryan's video funny and commended the free understanding of men to settle issues without having to fight. See them below:

parker_ojugo:

"Omo see as guys dey take handle matter with laughter if na other gender big wahala for dey."

sandra__odia:

"Na so reunion suppose be, everybody go dey laugh.:"

chiomy_real:

"Multi choice why are you guys using Brayan as escape goat? Please we want the full clips please stop this narrative ."

jaycee_talks:

"I love this BRYAN @bryannonly . The dude na REALEST GEE."

