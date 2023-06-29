Davido's Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, backed his boss amid allegations that the Afrobeats icon impregnated two women recently

Legit.ng reported that Anita Brown, a model residing in the United States, accused the DMW boss of having impregnated her, followed by Another woman, Ivanna Bay, from France

In reaction to scandalous news, Isreal turned to Instagram to make a public appeal to people criticising his boss

It is no news that Davido might be in some trouble regarding the allegations surrounding his sexual life with various women.

Legit.ng previously reported that two women called the singer out on the street of social media and claimed to be carrying his child after their private meetings during his just-concluded Timeless album tour outside the country.

Davido's aide Isreal DMW begs the public on behalf of his oga over Anita and Ivanna’s pregnancy scandal Credit: @davido, @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

One, named Anita Brown, a black American Onlyfans "model", claimed she has been dating the Unavailable singer since 2017 after they met in Dubai. However, it was an on-and-off relationship that eventually led to pregnancy, a few months after the artist married his longtime girlfriend Chioma Rowland.

The second surfaced a few minutes after Anita started trending in the Nigerian cyberspace. This one happened to be a French lady, Ivanna Bay, who lives in Paris, and she claimed they also met during his time in Paris sometime in mid-2023.

Isreal DMW pleads for Davido

Amid the raucous pregnancy scandal that has stirred the media, the Afrobeats star's logistics manager Israel took to his Insta story to plead with naysayers to take it easy on his oga.

"I am specially begging everyone, with God Almighty, to please allow Oga's name to rest. Enough is Enough. Thanks," he pleaded.

See his post below

Davido's aide Isreal DMW's plea sparks reactions online

Internet users saw another opportunity to raise dust about the controversial incident as they found more reasons to attack the singer and his assistant. See their comments below:

is_briella:

"Your Oga is a NACKER."

realportia1:

"Make your Oga try go rehab."

bezo_hassani___:

Why drag a man that’s capable of handling many women, he’s capable, he can even decide a billions to give birth for him, he’s capable."

pam_ayy:

"No peace for the wicked.As your oga say we him 30bg fans no go rest,he no go rest too."

finegirl.joy:

"This man’s loyalty needs to be studied in school!"

beccaszn:

"Na you Dey carry babe give mor Oga but you Dey forget to give am CD! Ur mind nor go touch ground normally."

rosythrone:

"Na bald man Israel be too ooh, an Edo bald man for that matter!"

sii_mie:

"Israel please shut up... If you meant well for your oga, you would have prevented all this embarrassment. We only see you coming out to mention "my oga" but do you really care? "

Source: Legit.ng