Nollywood icons Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and Kunle Afolayan have expressed joy as they get inducted into the Oscars academy

The two icons made the list of 398 members alongside two great filmmakers in the country, C.J Obasi and Jade Osiberu

This historic milestone further solidifies Nollywood's place on the global scene, as Nigerians took to social media to show excitement

Celebrated veterans Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and Kunle Afolayan have been inducted into the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, responsible for the Oscars.

The two icons made the list in addition to the renowned filmmakers C.J Obasi and Jade Osiberu, who make up part of the 398 new members of the international body.

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Kunle Afolayan and 2 other Nigerians join Oscar Academy’s new members Credit: @mofedamijo, @oscars, @kunleafo

Source: Instagram

RMD took to social media to announce that it was a good birthday present as he set to add a new year in July.

He wrote:

"I just kept seeing the messages of congratulations but didn't know what to make of it.

My people did some digging and confirmed it is on their official website. So , it's official. Congratulations are in order! The best Birthday present come early! July my birth month comes not only with perfection but plenty gifts! Ps, I don't know my sponsors for this yet, but when I do I will say thank you again. My heart is glad!"

See his post below

Kunle Afolayan celebrates

Kunle Afolayan also took to Instagram to celebrate the international recognition. In his words, she said:

"Another opportunity to serve. Shola Dada, the writer of Roti and Anikulapo, the movie and the forthcoming series, is also a new member. Thanks for the invitation".

Oscars recognition stirs reactions online

Netizens were happy with the movie icons the international body chose as they looked towards Nollywood's recognition on the global stage. See their comments below:

ur_favoriit_boy:

"E nor get who deserve am reach you Epa."

eddieazanami:

"This is the sweetest Karma to that circus organizer that said no submission last year congratulations Director @kunleafo."

whalesaviemore:

"It is long overdue. I have grown to know at least three faces here who have consistently refined their crafts over the years. The fourth is perhaps one of the brilliant professionals behind the scenes. Nollywood is beginning to take its rightful place in the global movie business. Congratulations to them!!!"

roseagbecha:

"Well deserved. You have paid your dues diligently."

ayodeji_adeyanju01:

"You totally deserve it Sir. It's been a long time coming. Congratulations, Elder, Legend and Teacher of the Arts!!"

iyaeto:

"@kunleafo another feather added to the big kęmbę!! Congratulations ogbeni ."

