Koko Zaria, an associate of MC Oluomo, has taken the acquisition of a new mansion as he shared pictures online

The proud house owner expresses gratitude to God as he unveiled the house hours to this year's Eid Mubarak celebration

Popular celebrities like Odunlade Adekola, Fathia Balogun, among others, have stormed his comment section to congratulate him

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

It is a moment of celebration for former NURTW boss, and MC Oluomo's associate Koko Zaria as he recently flaunted his new mansion online.

Koko Zaria, whose original name is Alhaji Ganiyu Ayinde Oyedepo, took to his verified Instagram page on Tuesday, June 27, to share pictures of the new house.

Koko Zaria expresses gratitude to God. Credit: @kokozaria_americaboy

Source: Instagram

It is also a double celebration for Koko Zaria as he unveiled the new house hours before this year's Sallah celebration.

Expressing gratitude to God, Koko Zaria wrote in his caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"A big thanks to Almighty Allah that give me the strength and opportunity to build this mansion, Alihamdulilah Robil Alameen.”

See his post below:

Celebrities fans congratulate Koko Zaria

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

odunomoadekola:

"Congratulations @kokozaria_americaboy."

faithiawilliams:

"Congratulations ."

zargazar_baby:

"Why is the house not color pink my favorite color anyways congrats babe ."

aishalawal1:

"Congratulations sir."

siakakani:

"It’s won’t end here congratulations sir ."

officialbababe2022:

"Congratulations my daddy for life❤️."

iam_shankorasheed:

"Congratulations baba Ibeji❤️."

iamofficial_anty_tanwa:

"Congratulations boss ZARGARZA."

peroopee:

"Zagaza ni se American boy right ✅️ from 1. More blessing brother ."

okunnu_1:

"Congratulations to you Zagazaaaa ❤️❤️❤️."

moren_cupcake:

"A very biggggggg congratulations to you zaddy this will not be your end insha Allah kudiratullahi ."

i_am_astonishing:

"Thug, Why u no go build house when u are part of the people lavishing the government revenue that came from the sweat and blood of hard-working Nigerians."

Iyabo Ojo calls out Koko Zaria

Iyabo Ojo in a report via Legit.ng made it clear that if anything happened to her and other people on Koko Zaria's list, he should be held responsible.

Koko Zaria had earlier put up a post tagging Iyabo Ojo, ex-president Obasanjo, comedian Mr Macaroni, rapper Falz, and a bunch of other people who he called betrayers for not supporting Bola Tinubu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Even though Zaria seems to have deleted the post, Iyabo, in a now-deleted post, called out the young man and drew the attention of the police.

Source: Legit.ng