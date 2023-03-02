Days after Nollywood stars went haywire online calling each other out for supporting specific presidential candidates for the 2023 election, the spreading of dirty linens in public isn't over

Adunni Ade was one of those that went public and made some alarming revelations, noting that she has receipts of her colleagues collecting as low as 90k to campaign for a candidate

However, it seems Adunni went too far as many Nollywood stars have clapped back at her, including Muinat Adeokun, who accused her of being a 'runz' girl for MC Oluomo

Yoruba actress Muinat Adeokun has gotten people talking online with a shocking revelation about her colleague Adunni Ade.

Muinat accused Adunni Ade of being MC Oluomo and his deputy, Koko Zaria's side chick. The actress even accused Adunni Ade of always visiting the former boss of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at his office in Abule-Egba.

Nollywood actress Muinat Adeokun makes shocking revelations about Adunni Ade and MC Oluomo's general, Koko Zaria. Photo credit: @muinatadeokun/@adunniade/@kokozaria_americaboy

Source: Instagram

She also noted that she has photo evidence of Adunni attending parties and events with Koko Zaria. Muinat then further averred that Koko Zaria and her colleague once dated.

See Muinat Adeokun's post about Adunni Ade and Koko Zaria below:

Netizens react to the revelations made by Muinat Adeokun about Adunni Ade and Mc Oluomo's deputy

@officialabisola_____:

"Funny how u people start an insult with “Asewo” after dat one wettin remain kokozaria is her ex ati kituni Abeg shift."

@symply__gold:

"So Adunni get a lot of enemies for industry like this….. oga oooo."

@i_am_apinke1:

"Muinat,so what?.A threat was made to her life,so because she was friends with them or dated the guy gives him the audacity?,you should be ashamed of yourself and you call yourself a woman?.Werey ni e."

@kazeemadegboyegakola:

"Make them leave Adunni alone and move on.. This is boring."

@ernesttaiwo:

"Who be this one again."

@jummielicious_bae:

"What’s so special in Olu Omo that dis girl is fighting all about oluomo is a giver."

@poshrissjewelry:

"The fact that you all know his wife and still act foolish shows your kind of person."

@debbiecherriee:

"Make una leave this lady alone abi which kind Wahala be this smh ‍♀️ if you guys are doing this what do you expect from we upcoming Nawa o."

"If anything happens to me, please hold Kokozaria": actress Adunni Ade cries out as she shares message she got

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that for calling out and dragging some of her Yoruba movie industry colleagues who collected money to campaign during the presidential election, Adunni Ade had been trolled and bullied online.

The actress, in a new video on her page, after fighting off Kudi Alagbo, shared a video of a popular transport worker Kokozaria, insulting and threatening her.

According to Adunni, Kokozaria is affiliated with MC Oluomo and Asiwaju Tinubu, and because of her actions, he noted that she would be dealt with.

Source: Legit.ng