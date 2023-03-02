NURTW chieftain, Koko Zaria, was recently heard on camera threatening Nollywood actresses Adunni Ade and Kemi Afolabi

In the video that went viral on social media, MC Oluomo’s affiliate condemned the movie stars in connection with the recently held presidential election

According to Koko Zaria in the trending clip, the actresses will know what befell them whenever he catches them

One of MC Oluomo’s boys, Koko Zaria, made the news after threatening Nollywood actresses Adunni Ade and Kemi Afolabi.

The Nollywood actresses had fallen on the bad side of some of their colleagues over their stance against the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a video making the rounds online, the former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain, Koko Zaria, expressed his displeasure with the actresses.

Koko Zaria threatened Adunni Ade and Kemi Afolabi over the elections. Photos: @temilolasobola, @adunniade, @kemiafolabiadesipe

He called Afolabi a nonentity who has nothing going well for her in life, and he described Adunni as a bad actress who had been chased out of English-speaking Nollywood. He also called her a dirty person.

Not stopping there, Koko Zaria addressed Adunni’s claims that some people were given N90,000 to campaign for Tinubu. According to him, they did it because of the love they had for MC Oluomo and for Tinubu and not because of the money.

On a final note, Koko Zaria warned Afolabi and Adunni never to cross paths with him because the day he catches them, they will know.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Koko Zaria threatening Adunni Ade, Kemi Afolabi

Read some of the reactions from netizens to the video below:

smtbabystore:

“Politics is like football now you wouldn't expect everyone to support one club, or is there more to it oga ooo.”

mide_richmond:

“Where is the threat, or is there other videos?”

dy_diggz:

“I still dey find the threat.”

djcomputerlove:

“He simply said they will both land at the police station. I really can't place a finger on the threat here.”

mrfaro__:

“There baba never enter dem don Dey threaten .. millions of Nigerians saw this that’s why they didn’t vote for Tinubu because this impunity will continue.”

didegirl:

“This is a threat because what are we going to do at the police station if there is no issue or what will happen if they meet? It is a threat, he was smart enough to make it subtle but it is a big threat.”

Source: Legit.ng