Ace blockbuster filmmaker Kunle Afolayan leaves many with smiles on their face as he shares a family portrait of himself and his kids

In the caption of the photos shared online, Kunle Afolayan wrote describing his kids as 'Awon Temi' which is a Yoruba translation of 'My Own People'

The Nollywood star, who has been single since his marriage crashed in 2013, has been taking care of his four kids as a single father

Famous Nollywood filmmaker and actor Kunle Afolayan stirs emotions online with a rare photo of himself and his four kids.

The AMVCA winner and director of Anikulapo leave many in awe as he gushes over some photos he shared on his page of his children.

Nollywood star Kunle Afolayan leaves many wishing to be a single parent after clips of him and his four kids went viral. Photo credit: @kunleafo

Afolayan described his kids in the cute clip as 'Awon Temi'. At the same time, he noted that he feels blessed to have been the progenitor of such a beautiful young family.

Many reacted to Kunle's photos describing him as a great father who makes single fatherhood look easy and attractive even though it is a lot of work.

See the photos of Kunle and his kids in the Instagram post below:

See the reactions Kunle Afolayan's post got from netizens

@abiogunleye:

"Whaooo! The young man in this picture really resembles his grandfather, Adelove."

@thechristianapeter:

"Your second son has a striking resemblance with you!"

@officialsalawaabeni:

"Kare omo momo .wajere gbogbo won."

@fo.lexbabe:

"The boy looks like Aremu."

@ibkbriton:

"God bless them for u in Jesus Mighty Name."

@horlaz22:

"@kunleafo K-swag geng."

@authenticmuy:

"❤️❤️❤️. Blessings."

@sisieko_foodservices:

"This bọbọ on white looking more like Grandpa by the day."

@carolkingck1:

"Beautiful family, proudly yours."

Kunle Afolayan Talks About Anikulapo's Rejection by Oscars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan recently cried out to complain that the Oscars rejected his popular movie Anikulapo despite it satisfying all of the criteria provided for it.

Kunle Afolayan slammed the Nigerian Oscar committee in a tweet he shared on his Twitter handle after his latest movie Anikulapo was rejected.

Kunle Afolayan explained that he and his team ensured they met all the criteria given to them, and even Netflix was involved and agreed that the movie could go to the cinemas before it was released on the streaming platform.

