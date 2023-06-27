Singer Portable Zazu, in a new video, gave his fans a rare view of what the exterior of his house looks like

The Zazu crooner was seen singing as he showed off his foreign-breed dogs, which were four in number

Portable's video has, however, stirred reactions from his fans and followers, with a netizen comparing the house to a nursery school

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Controversial singer and Zeh Nation label boss Portable Zazu has left many talking over a video of his bungalow's exterior he recently shared.

Portable, whose house is located at Sango Ota, Ogun state, was seen singing as he showed off his four foreign breed dogs while giving his fans different views of his home.

Portable shows off his bungalow's exterior. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the video, Portable wrote:

"Zazuu Villa Akoi Grace AMULUDUN IKA OF AFRICA."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

This comes barely a few hours after Portable Zazu bought cows and rams as he prepared to celebrate this year's Sallah in style.

Netizens react as Portable Zazu shows off his house

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

afodamzy:

"The fact that this guy appreciates every big and little things God did for him, Makes me like him more NO FAKE LIFE ❤️."

omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanm:

"Wetin be this bayi which kind song be this oko bewaji ."

davewellbeing:

"Nice one my brother na God day doan for us love from England ."

opeh_fresh01:

"Gimme of ur dog ."

ca__sa__nova:

"I swear Ko easy oo. Congrats omo olalomi ❤️."

toph3p:

"Which nursery school be this?"

ayomi_billz01:

"Make person drop portable Odogwu bar adresss for this comment section he be like say ileya meat sure for there o."

abiolberry:

"Baba get like 4 bodyguard."

Portable launches Zazu bitters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable surprised netizens by launching his herbal drink company, Zazuu Bitters.

He was assumed to have a contract with the popular herbal drink Odogwu Bitters, owned by the tycoon Obi Cubana, as many couldn't hide their shock at the new development.

Taking to Instagram, Portable excitedly announced his cooperation and the launch of his new business in Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng