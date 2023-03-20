The fact that Iyabo Ojo did not support the All Progressives Congress or any of its candidates in the just concluded elections opened her to a lot of hate

The actress has called out another of MC Oluomo's boys, Koko Zaria, for putting up an inciting post because she did not support the APC

In Zaria's post, he put up photos of Iyabo, Falz, Mr Macaroni, and other people who supported other parties other than the APC

Nollywood's Iyabo Ojo has made it clear that if anything happens to her and other people on Koko Zaria's list, he should be held responsible.

Koko Zaria, who is one of MC Oluomo's boys, had earlier put up a post tagging Iyabo Ojo, ex-president Obasanjo, comedian Mr Macaroni, rapper Falz, and a bunch of other people who he called betrayers for not supporting Bola Tinubu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress.

Even though Zaria seems to have deleted the post, Iyabo, in a now-deleted post, called out the young man and drew the attention of the police.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions to Iyabo's post

__adesolaa:

"Funny how all the people he mentioned are far greater than him... Agbero."

dapo.olawale:

"Everyone cannot agree with you or be on your side. The least you can do is make them see things from your viewpoint but you can’t force your opinion or ideologies on others."

eyinju_eledumare:

"Toh. But this thing don Dey get out of hand o.This shouldn’t be a do or die affair na. ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

db_naturals_:

"They’ll soon say he’s joking Us.ele.ss country."

abbeytoolz:

"Using English for someone that doesn’t understand English. Person wey you suppose swear with Yoruba."

mimz_realtyltd:

"They’re the real heroes of democracy."

Falz knocks Governor Sanwo-Olu over re-election appreciation tweet

The governorship election in Lagos on March 18, did not go as many expected, as there were reports of voter suppression.

Regardless of the events that unfolded, the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, took to his Twitter page to appreciate Lagosians for re-electing him back into office.

The tweet did not go down well with Nigerian rapper and activist Falz, who made it clear that the governor got himself back into office.

Source: Legit.ng