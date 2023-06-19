Father’s Day celebration is one that comes once annually on June 18 and many people use the opportunity to celebrate the men in their lives

In Nigeria however, the special occasion is sometimes celebrated by single mothers who single-handedly raised their children due to having irresponsible dads

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the Nigerian female celebrities who proudly celebrated themselves on Father’s Day

It has often been said that mothers are more celebrated than fathers and they have more days in a year set aside just for them. However, Father’s Day has finally come around on June 18, 2023.

All over the world, netizens took to social media to celebrate the good men and father figures in their lives on the special occasion.

Despite it being a day for fathers, it was also an opportunity for some women who saw themselves playing the motherly and fatherly roles in their children’s lives to celebrate themselves.

In Nigerian celebrity circles, it has somewhat become a tradition for some female celebrities to make Father’s Day all about them mostly because they are single mothers and the father of their children is not in the picture or taking any responsibility for their child.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some Nigerian female celebrities who proudly celebrated themselves on Father’s Day.

1. Tonto Dikeh calls herself her son’s daddy on Father’s Day:

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has been known to go all out to celebrate herself on Father’s Day and this year was not any different. The movie star shared photos of herself with her son, King Andre, on Instagram and explained the father role she has been playing in his life.

Tonto wrote in part: “Happy Fathers Day to me, to all the amazing Dads out there and every Amazing strong woman doubling on this job called parenthood..God bless us all❤️.”

2.Ini Edo finally shares photo of her daughter on Father’s Day

Veteran actress Ini Edo was also not left out of the Father’s Day celebrations. Taking to her Instagram page, she finally shared a photo of herself with her daughter and accompanied it with a caption where she wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day from ME and MINE ❤️.”

Recall that Ini Edo revealed in 2021 that she had welcomed a daughter through surrogacy. She also spoke on the identity of her child’s donor.

3. Ruby Ojiakor wishes herself Happy Father’s Day:

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor proudly showcased the beautiful relationship she shares with her young daughter, Royalty, on social media. The movie star shared a heartwarming video of some of their sweet moments and wished herself happy father’s day. She also acknowledged that it had not been an easy ride.

4. Twinz Love surprise their mother with gifts on Father’s Day:

Popular Nigerian twin skit makers and actresses, Oladimeji Moyin and Doyin aka Twinz Love, celebrated their single mother in a big way on Father’s Day. They posted a series of photos on their Instagram page showing the moment they gifted their mum a bouquet of money and more lovely gifts.

According to them, single mothers hold things down twice as hard and they deserve to be celebrated everyday. Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported on how Twinz Love revealed that their father left them because he did not want twins but wanted to come back into their lives after they became successful.

5.Actress Olaide Oyedeji throws shade at estranged husband on Father’s Day:

Father’s Day in Nigeria also sometimes passes as a good opportunity for women to call out the irresponsible men in their lives. Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji did not let the opportunity pass her by and proceeded to throw shade at her estranged husband. She called out all deadbeat dads on Father’s Day and also celebrated women who have been holding it down for the children since the dads weren’t taking responsibility.

Father’s Day is a time of celebration but in Nigeria, it sometimes comes off as a day of war considering how some people argue about whether single mothers have the right to celebrate themselves on a day meant for fathers, or how some women use it as a day to lambaste the irresponsible men they had children for.

This however does not take away from the good fathers who are holding things down in their homes and also taking care of their children despite no longer being in a relationship with their mothers.

This is a difficult Father's Day for me - Davido

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has touched hearts on social media after he opened up about his pain on Father’s Day.

On June 18, 2023, the world celebrated Father's Day on social media, but for Davido, it was a difficult occasion.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the DMW record label boss opened up on his pain by speaking about his feelings. In one post, Davido admitted that it was a difficult Father’s Day for him, but he thanked God for strength. According to him, some days are like that.

