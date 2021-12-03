Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has finally welcomed a child and has confirmed the news on social media

The movie star who gave birth to a baby girl via surrogacy has now shared details on the birth as well as the father

The movie star admitted that she used a donor to father her child to avoid baby daddy drama and for peace of mind

Popular Nigerian actress, Ini Edo, is now a mother after welcoming a baby girl at the age of 39.

The veteran film star confirmed the news of her childbirth in a recent interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus.

In the interview, Ini Edo revealed that she welcomed her child through surrogacy and also shared more details on who fathered her child.

Nollywood actress Ini Edo is now a mother at 39. Photos: @iniedo

According to the actress, she decided to go the route of surrogacy to fulfil her dream of having a child and becoming a mother.

She said:

“Yes I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy. The Eggs are mine and so genetically she's my blood. I chose this path to fulfil my dream of becoming a mother.”

Speaking further, Ini Edo admitted that she still has a number of her eggs frozen in case she decides to have a child again or even carry it by herself.

See the interview below:

Ini Edo’s baby daddy

Also in the interview, Ini noted that there is no baby daddy for her child because she opted for a donor.

According to her, seeing controversies surrounding women and their baby daddies on social media had scared her and made her decide to use a donor.

Ini stated that she is very capable of caring for a child and she thanked God for the option of donors and surrogacy because she wanted a baby.

Actress speaks on keeping her child a secret

Also in the chat with SDK, Ini explained that she was not avoiding speaking about her baby and she had planned to do so on the child’s first birthday which is just a few months away.

However, the actress noted that trouble makers beat her to it and added lies to her beautiful story.

The actress also stated that an innocent man was also dragged into the drama after it was claimed that he was the baby’s father.

Speaking on the allegations, Ini said:

“Kome has been my friend for years and that's what it is, period. He is a responsible family man and doesn't deserve to be dragged into my motherhood story...... Anyone saying that he is the father of my daughter is a lie from the pit of hell.”

See post below:

