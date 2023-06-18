Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has opened up his emotional side to fans on Father’s Day

On June 18, 2023, the DMW boss took to his Instagram stories to reveal that it’s a difficult day for him

Davido added that he had been in tears but also thanked God for strength, many fans reacted to his heartbreaking post

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has touched hearts on social media after he opened up about his pain on Father’s Day.

On June 18, 2023, the world celebrated Father's Day on social media but for Davido it was a difficult occasion.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the DMW boss opened up on his pain by speaking on how he was feeling. In one post, Davido admitted that it was a difficult Father’s Day for him but he thanked God for strength. According to him, some days are like that.

In another post, the Unavailable crooner added that he had been in tears but he believes he will eventually be fine.

He wrote:

“Difficult father’s day for me but I thank God for strength. Some days will be like this. Water full my eyes but I’ll be alright forever.”

See the screenshots below:

Nigerians sympathise with Davido as he shares heartbreaking Father’s Day message

Read what some netizens had to say about Davido’s emotional Father’s Day post below:

oluwaduch3ss:

“Stand strong for your other kids.”

zinispastries:

“Loss is an unimaginable experience.. I pray for grace on us all ..”

wuracoker:

“It is well , when you go through the pain of divorce or death in a relationship ,the pain is forever .”

francesspeters:

“Awww, virtual hugs for u David. You will smile again.”

dinmahairluxury:

“Chaiii he still misses Ifeanyi,me too I miss himby now we don hear Ifeanyi running up and downis well,God please bless them again with more sons and daughters.”

Olayeenkadairo:

“Very understandable . May God continually give you the strength to carry on.”

Victornwosu235:

“May God strengthen you,you wey no b ifeanyi papa still dey miss that little boy.”

queenieyvlogs:

“Not a Davido fan but I kinda understand what he’s saying. It’s just like how God would leave the 99 to go after the one that got away. Does not negate the importance of the 99. It just means that every single one of them is important and is needed to satisfy him. Even if your neighbors only son dies and you see him sad on Father’s Day, you, with all your kids will also feel a tad sad for him while still grateful for your own kids. ❤️”

etimajonathan:

“We know no child is replaceable but maybe if you draw closer to your other children, they'll serve as comfort for you. Not distancing yourself from them because you lost one of them. Just my opinion Sha. May Jehovah comfort all those in grief.”

omo.oluwa:

“David be capping nonsense lately. You lost a son and not all so allow people to celebrate u on Father’s Day.”

Iam_kechy:

“You have other kids...so you should be grateful and celebrate fathers day.. Embrace and love your other kids equally and stop fighting their mothers. So you will enjoy peace of mind.”

Davido loses son Ifeanyi in drowning incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported on the tragic moment Davido lost his first son, Ifeanyi.

The tragedy took place in November 2022 when the three-year-old toddler drowned in his father's swimming pool.

The news of Ifeanyi's death raised a series of reactions on social media with netizens blaming the singer's staff and crew members.

