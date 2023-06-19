Actress Ini Edo joined other female celebrities to celebrate Father's Day, but her post was met with mixed reactions

The veteran movie star shared a beautiful photo taken with her daughter and wished men a happy Father's Day

Most netizens knocked and dragged Ini Edo for parading herself as a father, while others tackled trolls on her behalf

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, earned backlash over her Father's Day post on Sunday, June 18.

The mum of one shared a photo of her two-year-old daughter, Light, and casually wished men a happy Father's Day.

Ini Edo's shared a photo of herself with her daughter on Father's Day. Photo credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

The actress held her daughter in the adorable photo and also struck a pose in another slide.

Ini Edo's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Happy Father’s Day from ME and MINE ❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ini Edo's Father's Day post

What fans of the actress would tag a straightforward post generated mixed reactions, with people calling her out for trying to be what she is not.

Read some comments below:

ademola_savage:

"The small girl no get father?"

ijiomakings:

"They Don start. Projecting the wrong things. You are not a father."

lamiphillipsworld:

"The hair clips na die! I’m here for her drip! Omolomo!!!. Well done @iniedo . She’s beautiful."

queen_rosemae:

"She did not call herself a father, "she said "Happy father's day from me and mine". Why are you ppl like this ? Gosh!"

opara_mbaise:

"I get tired of women trying to call themselves father. You are a great mother and that should be enough. We keep trying to blur every line these days."

oriefynkoroz:

"People really don’t understand English!! I am embarrassed for you all."

kimora_xl:

"Just like saying Merry Christmas from me and mine doesn't mean you're dragging position with Jesus or Santa Claus. Make una dey patient to understand things o!"

Ini Edo rededicates daughter to God as she clocks 2

Ini Edo's first and only child, Light, clocked two on March 15 and one day after, the actress took to social media to celebrate.

Sharing a photo of her daughter as they rocked matching wine outfits with only a small view of her face, the actress gushed over her adorable little bundle of joy.

According to Ini, she never knew how much change, joy, and comfort having a child in 2021 would bring to her life.

Source: Legit.ng