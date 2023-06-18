Much-loved Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson chose to look on the brighter side of things at the 2023 Father's Day celebration

Legit.ng broke the news that the Nollywood star lost her precious father on May 5, 2023, and shared a video of his last birthday party

In the light of moving on with hope, the movie queen took to social media to pour praise on her husband for being incredible to her and their children

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson tickled many hearts with how she bravely chose to celebrate Father's Day this year.

Weeks ago, Legit.ng broke the news that Mercy Johnson lost her father to the cold claws of death.

Mercy Johnson marks Father's Day with hubby Prince Okojie Credit: @mercyjonsonokojie

Source: Facebook

But today, June 18, the movie star decided to look at the brighter side of things as she appreciated her husband for not letting her and her children down.

Sharing a romantic montage, Mercy praised her husband and reassured him of her undying love.

"@princeodiokojie, Words fail me, babe; thank you for being our pillar and strength. Thank you for being our Peace, a teacher, a dad and a unifier.We love you so much.

You Are First An Awesome Husband And A Great Dad...Plus, An Advocate For Your People. Our Honourable, The Mouthpiece Himself... That and more is who you are."

See her post below

Internet users join Mercy Johnson to celebrate her husband

investorsfreightforwardingltd:

". Happy Father's day to every responsible father. Fatherhood is a blessing. Thanks for all the sacrifices."

callmejojo125:

"Na only this lady and Regina Daniels I fit take relationship/marriage advice from . Happy father's day Sir ."

heavyrains414:

"Oh I remember wen I take crush on this womanand later do I know that I was in the dream world."

julionash:

"Seriously her real mom is the woman from Cameroon they really look alike take a look at her here same like that woman,."

elaadahpaul:

"Happy family. Pls attend to the woman purporting herself as your mom."

Video as Cameroonian woman claims to be Mercy Johnson’s mum

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson, trended on social media for the umpteenth time over claims about who her biological mother is.

A video trended on social media of an elderly Cameroonian woman claiming to have given birth to the movie star. This came shortly after a Ghanaian woman claimed to be the actress' real mum.

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens, with some of them commenting on the resemblance between both women.

