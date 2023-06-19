Toyin Lawani's Father's Day post to the father of her kids sparked different reactions on social media

The celebrity stylist on her Instagram page shared photos of three different men with whom she has children

Toyin celebrated her husband Segun Wealth and the fathers of her two older children

Nigerian celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani also joined the list of mums who took to social media to celebrate the fathers of their children.

The controversial figure, in a post on her Instagram page, celebrated her husband, Segun Wealth, with a photo of him and their daughter.

Toyin Lawani celebrates Father's Day Photo credit: @tiannahsplaceempire

Source: Instagram

The other two slides in the post were the stylist's two baby daddies, the father of her first two kids, Tenor and Tiannah.

In her caption, Toyin Lawani appreciated the men for all they do and preached the importance of fathers in the lives of their kids.

She wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day to all the Amazing super dads out there, God bless you all for all you do From @kingtinukeleora @thereallordmaine @therealtiannah. We live in love out here No child is complete without their fathers love no matter how the mother tries, let love live and raise them with love so they can grow up spreading love #kingofallQueens "

See the post below:

Netizens react to Toyin Lawani's post

The celebrity stylist's post gathered mixed reactions, with many people expressing opinions over the fact that she has three kids for different men.

See the comments gathered below:

olubunmi26:

"You broke record oooooo.... celebrated 3 men on fatehrs day. it is the love for me.. your perception about life should be studied dear ma. kudos."

ja_de_sola17:

"I’m really sorry no offense, pls the 3 kids are of different dad ? Pls i mean no harm."

ewaade3a:

"I see many of the comments and I am just laughing. You ask people to be 'real', they show you their real lives and selves, then you begin to bash. Kudos to all those with great comments. One thing you should learn from this is how; "Secure" she is in her relationship with her husband. You marry some men and all they want to do is erase your past because of what *people will say*. Well done Mama."

endy.vibes:

"Hustle o,so when you’re not compatible with a man,u won’t sit there because of hunger and endure."

gistwithadeola:

"This can be done to a father that want to show love or show love to the kids not the one that all he does is block the kids even when they try reaching out. Happy father’s day to all the real men out there"

fsj_battimoore:

"3 children 3 fathers. God Abeg I don’t know what she pass through sha "

