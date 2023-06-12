Ace Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, and her husband, Kola Ajeyemi, attended an event hosted by Toyin Lawani in an all-black ensemble

Toyin Abraham, in a post shared online, serenaded her hubby with some nice compliments while hailing him for deciding to step out in the same colour

The ace filmmaker, who had been in the eye of the public lately for her staunch support for President Bola Tinubu, seems unflinching by the harsh criticisms

Famous Nollywood movie star, Toyin Abraham, has set tongues wagging online after a viral clip of her stepping out with her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, stirs emotions.

Toyin, in the caption of the clip posted on her page, was full of praises and lovely compliments for hubby's fashion sense.

Nollywood power couple Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi stir emotions online as they step out in an all-black ensemble. Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood power couple who were out supporting their colleague and friend, Toyin Lawani and her husband, Segun Wealth, came through with an all-black ensemble.

The lovely couple had not been seen out in public together since both were called out for their political leanings.

However, it seems the public attacks on them haven't had any effect on their relationship, as they seem to be enjoying a nice time out together.

See the video of Toyin Abraham and hubby twinning in an all-black ensemble:

Reactions to Toyin Abraham's post

Netizens had nothing but sweet words for the couple. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

@caringlarry2k:

"Let the single breath, don’t suffocate them."

@realtalk_with_mummy_j:

"Omo kan ti gbogbo aiye npe ni people. Love you and more."

@adedoyinmi2:

"God’s favorite mio ni gbo iku yin ."

@raymond_agaba1:

"Black excellence ✔️."

@folakemi2472:

"You get money,get house for naija,get studio for naija,get house for Uk,get house for Canada, many silent wealth, i beg Mummy ire enjoy your life jare,,,,,eni ti aro pe kole pago ,go nko ile alariri kakiri."

@ronnieesho:

"You dress is beautiful."

@lemaaahh:

"Where’s all this sexiness coming from."

@busayomiodebiyi:

"When is your own wedding anniversary jor?"

@nife_gold12:

"I wish this family forever happiness any evil eye's that look into this family Sha go blind."

