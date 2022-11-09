Celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawani has been through the eye of the needle lately because of the major goof she made on the cloth of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Hermes

Hermes got dragged online over the wrong spelling of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman which was spelt as Chad Bosewick on the cape he wore to the movie's sequel's premiere

However, Toyin Lawani, the designer of the cloth, has reacted to all of the trolling and online draggings, saying she has no time for detractors

Popular Nigerian celebrity fashion designer and socialite Toyin Lawani finally reacted to the online trolling and bashing she's endured over the last few days.

Tiannah is the designer of the horrendous cape that Big Brother Naija star Hermes wore to the premiere of the Hollywood blockbuster movie Black Panther 2.

Ace designer Toyin Lawani finally reacts to the online bashing she recently got over the misspelt Chadwick Boseman's name on Hermes' cape. Photo credit:@tiannahsplaceempire/@hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

On the cape, the name of the dead former Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, was wrongly spelt as 'Chad Bosewick'. This sparked a huge outburst of bashing and criticisms online, as many slammed Hermes and Toyin for making such a major gaff on an international scale.

However, the ace fashion designer Toyin Lawani makes an epic clapback to the online bashing she's recently endured as she shared a video of herself signing a new deal.

The beautiful mother of 3 is disclosed in the viral video that she's set to launch her fashion lines in London.

Watch the video of Toyin Lawani celebrating the new deal in London below:

See some of the reactions that the video by Toyin Lawani reacting to her critics stirred online:

@lolamaja:

"Can’t wait! We’ll definitely be their darling."

@_sommy_c:

"I can’t wait to see u style at met gala."

@aduodua:

"The sky is your limit dear. Keep souring higher."

@_oluwadunsin_:

"Aunty Tee don’t mind them if only they know how the oyinbos make grammatical errors and blunders ….your work is amazing."

@sweetquestnmore:

"Regardless nay sayers,the amount of hardwork you put in your craft needs to be studied . WELlDONE."

@realanitajoseph:

"You don go London now now haaaa I get events oh."

@imonikhec:

"Congratulations ma. You are an amazing human. Don't mind haters. Your styling is top notch and you killed both Hermes, Allyson, Prince, Bella, Liqourose styles . God will continue to bless you for all you do for Hermes. More wins ma."

@_jcmichael:

"The more the drag her, the more she is cashing out."

Hermes trends for wearing wrongly spelt 'Chad Boswick' cape, fans blame stylist Tiannah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tiannah Empire boss, Toyin Lawani, is undoubtedly one of the most talented designers/stylists to come out of Nigeria. However, even the greatest people make mistakes.

She recently trended on social media after a photo which shows the back view of Hermes' costume for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Lagos went viral.

In honour of the late Chadwick Boseman, a portrait of the actor was painted on the robe with 'R.I.P Chad Boswick' written.

Source: Legit.ng