Portable's wife Bewaji in a new post on her page, gushed over the singer for turning her life around

The mum of two shared loved-up videos with her man, affirming that she still loves him even though he keeps having kids outside their marriage

While some followers support Bewaji's decision, others insist Portable is the one behind the post

Despite the criticism and an increasing number of babies outside her marriage, Portable's wife Bewaji has pledged her undying love for Portable.

The singer's wife in a new post on her page, thanked him for opening her eyes to so many things and being the first for her.

Portable's wife shares new post Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Bewaji also made sure to note that her husband gives her joy and has given her a beautiful life to live.

The mum of two has been advised by many to leave the singer because of his infidelity, but in her post, she affirmed that she signed a forever deal wit Portable.

She also accompanied the romantic post with loved-up videos and photos of the Zazu crooner.

Bewaji wrote:

"The man that open my eye to the man that expose me The man that change me from a girl to a woman My zaddy my honey pie my small daddy oko omobewaji I appreciate you okomi when I said he is my joy givers that’s just it:you are the real man thanks for giving me a beautiful life to live thanks for all you have done ✅ in my life okomi forever ♾ is the deal "

See her post below:

Netizens react to Bewaji's post

The public display of love by Portable's wife despite his cheating ways got people thinking he seized her phone.

Legit.ng gathered comments below:

arikesilva:

"Portable never release him wife phone....this one na portable handy work."

limah_unusual:

"But una Dey try sha like 5 women con Dey post one man can’t be me sha cus I no sabi share "

nwadiogoal:

"if una like enter her dm dey advice, I just want let una know say na portable still dey manage the phone and account now."

otinbo001:

"Could be her writing the post.but am giving her 2years to now.This story go change.If inferiority complex was a person:tueh!"

zheynarb____:

"If you like they put mouth for two people wey dey baff together for bathroom and end it at bedroom Na you them go use settle fight "

iseoluwakitann:

"Give the girl her phone na this thing no good oo"

tewogbola92:

"You sha want make other wives dey think nice one."

richieslimeee:

"Omo hype your man..nah you get am ..nah you be the real aya the owner.. foolish second wife and third wife..Una wan reap where Una no sow."

arikesilva:

Actress Ashabi Simple reveals she's not married to Portable as she sheds light on their complicated relationship

Nigerian singer Portable's fourth baby mama, Akinyanju Omobolarinde, best known as Ashabi Simple debunked all reports about her marriage with the Zazu crooner.

The movie star revealed that she was not yet married to the singer, contrary to the viral claims surrounding their relationship.

However, Ashabi stated her desire to get married to the singer in a media chat with Punch. She made known her plans to be with the singer, regardless of the women already in his life.

Source: Legit.ng