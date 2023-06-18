Nigerian billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola, has now thrown shade on social media at Twitter personality, Daniel Regha

Regha recently commented on how DJ Cuppy and Temi have been engaged for months but have still not gotten married to their partners

Temi blasted Regha by telling him to mind his business and her response to him became a trending topic online

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi Otedola, has now made headlines for firing shots on social media at Twitter personality, Daniel Regha.

Regha is known to share his hot takes on Twitter which has earned him a controversial personality online.

Just recently, he shared a tweet where he questioned Temi Otedola and her sister, DJ Cuppy, for getting engaged months ago but still not getting married.

Fans react as Temi Otedola blasts Daniel Regha over his comment on her long engagement. Photos: @temiotedola, @danielregha

According to Regha, Cuppy got engaged in November 2022 while Temi got engaged in April 2022. He went ahead to question why they both rushed their engagement if they had no plan to get married a few months after.

He wrote:

“Cuppy has been engaged since November 2022; While her sister Temi got engaged since April 2022, but there's no proof that Mr Eazi has tied the knot. Why rush engagement if there was no plan on getting married within 3 to 6 months? It's not like money is a problem. No offense.”

See his tweet below:

Temi Otedola replies Daniel Regha

Shortly after Daniel Regha’s tweet went viral, Temi seemed to respond to him with her own post. The ‘unproblematic’ celebrity took to her page to remind him not to forget rule number one, which is to mind his business.

She wrote:

“Never forget rule no 1: mind yo business.”

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react as Temi Otedola blasts Daniel Regha

Temi’s tweet quickly spread on other social media platforms and netizens shared their thoughts on her reply to Daniel Regha.

Read some of the comments gathered from @instablog9ja below:

_deagram:

“A well trained rich lady Temi. One of the coolest celebrities. You’ll never regret minding your business.”

mrpresidennnt:

“I still dey Wonder why lion still never chop this particular Daniel since just constituting nuisanceee upandan.”

stanbnx:

“Once you reply Daniel, you are creating ways for more sh@des. Silence is virtue.”

tinywale:

“He said no offense “ right after making an offensive statement !! Regha hope u get Lawyer money ?? ”

_queen_of_braids:

“This is a win for DanielBillionaire daughter don finally reply him.”

lifeoflagos_:

“These are the reasons Daniel WILL NEVER EVER STOP TALKING. All this replies and engagement he’s getting.”

lekanbabatunde1:

“Somebody wey dem suppose arrest together with Chef Dammy.”

danii_boy001:

“Daniel is right but Nigerians will always support the rich one.”

