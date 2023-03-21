Popular Nigerian actress and billionaire daughter Temi Otedola clocked 27 on March 20, and she was well celebrated

The actress' fiance, Mr Eazi took to social media with a beautiful post celebrating her

Eazi shared loved-up photos of moments with Temi, one of which he turned into her hairstylist

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi in his usual fashion, dropped a heart-melting post to celebrate his girlfriend, actress Temi Otedola.

The billionaire daughter turned 27 on March 20, and Eazi, on his Instagram page, shared loved-up photos of some moments they have spent together.

Mr Eazi celebrates Temi Otedola on 27th birthday Photo credit: @mreazi/@temiptedola

Source: Instagram

In one of the photos that sparked reactions from netizens, the singer assumed the role of his lover's hairstylist.

He captioned the post with:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life "

See the photos below:

Netizens react to Mr Eazi's post

The birthday girl herself opened up the comment section with her comment, gushing over the singer.

Temi lovingly wrote: 'my husband.'

Other reactions:

joey_dhe_creator:

"The love of our life…nobi only u get am boss ❤️❤️"

capt_hayford:

"Love can turn a musician into a hairdresser "

janemena:

"Happy birthday to Your beautiful wifey"

okuntakinte:

"Mum and Dad Energy. "

lekan.afolabi:

"If you never plait her hair, you never love ❤️❤️"

quincy_focus:

"Na only you i fit collect relationship advice from I swear ❤️"

nneomaanaeto:

"My faves for life! Please for the wedding, invite at least 2 biggest fan that has been following your relationship since day one "

chukwunonsoudebuani:

"Na only these two fit tell me about love make I listen."

Source: Legit.ng