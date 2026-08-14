Kebbi Police Arrest Man for Burying Quran, Other Items in Wife's Room

The Kebbi State Police Command arrested Abubakar Musa, 29, over allegations of burying a Quran alongside fetishh items inside a woman's room in Zuru

Police said two other suspects, named as Rabi'u Tela and Hamza Zango, are still at large after fleeing following the August 9, 2026 incident

The Commissioner of Police warned that the command will deal decisively with anyone whose actions threaten religious harmony and public order in the state

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old man, Abubakar Musa, from Rafin Mose Village in Zuru Local Government Area, over allegations of burying a copy of the Holy Qur'an alongside fetishh materials inside a woman's bedroom.

Police spokesperson SP Bashir Usman confirmed the arrest in a statement released on Friday, saying the incident took place on August 9, 2026, at around 7:00 p.m. in the Zango area of Zuru.

Kebbi Police Command arrests Abubakar Musa in Zuru for allegedly burying Qur'an with fetishh materials inside a woman’s bedroom. Photo credit: RilwanDisu/x

Source: Twitter

What police found

Preliminary investigations revealed that Musa allegedly worked with two other men, Rabi'u Tela, who is the husband of the affected woman, Zarau Hassan, and one Hamza Zango, to dig a pit inside Hassan's room.

Inside the pit, they reportedly buried a Qur'an together with semenn, white and red kolanuts, underwear, dead animals, and other fetishh materials.

According to police as reported by the Vanguard, the act was allegedly carried out to make Zarau Hassan more obedient to her husband. Authorities added that the manner in which it was done was capable of provoking unrest among Muslim residents in the community, which informed the charges of inciting disturbance and abuse of religious books brought against the suspect.

Suspects still at large

While Abubakar Musa remains in police custody, both Rabi'u Tela and Hamza Zango fled and have not yet been apprehended. Police said efforts to track and arrest the two men are ongoing, and Musa will be charged in court once the investigation is concluded.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M. Hadejia, condemned the alleged act in strong terms, warning that the command would deal firmly, within the bounds of the law, with anyone whose conduct endangers religious harmony, public peace, and community coexistence in Kebbi State.

Members of the public with information about the fleeing suspects or similar activities were urged to contact the police, with assurances that all reports would be handled with strict confidentiality.

Preliminary investigations reveal suspects bury Qur'an with kolanuts, underwear, and dead animals to control Zarau Hassan’s obedience. Photo credit: RilwanDisu/x

Source: Twitter

Police arrest fake soldier, 17 other suspected criminals

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers State Police Command has paraded 18 suspected criminals and displayed 47 recovered firearms following a two-month crackdown spanning June to August 2026.

The State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, presented the arrested suspects alongside exhibits that included 12 stolen vehicles, 102 rounds of live ammunition, five live cartridges and 11 cutlasses.

Adepoju made this known while addressing journalists on Thursday, August 13, 2025. Among the most significant arrests were three men linked to a deadly ambush on June 29, 2026, in which gunmen attacked officers on stop-and-search duty at Aluu in Ikwerre Local Government Area. Two officers were killed, others were wounded, and one had his leg amputated. Two AK-47 rifles were also taken during the attack.

Source: Legit.ng