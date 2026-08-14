The Instituto Cervantes developed the CCSE test, which is a legal requirement for foreigners seeking to become citizens of Spain

Legit.ng learnt that the test covers Spain's constitution, social life, and cultural knowledge across 25 multiple-choice questions

Spain has fixed a specific minimum score that candidates must hit to pass the citizenship test, and other things applicants should know

Spain has announced the minimum score foreigners must achieve to pass the CCSE test, the official examination required as part of the legal process for obtaining Spanish citizenship.

The test, known in full as the Test of Constitutional and Sociocultural Knowledge of Spain, was designed by the Instituto Cervantes and is one of the mandatory requirements that residents in Spain must meet before they can apply for nationality.

Spain reveals the pass mark applicants must achieve on the citizenship test to qualify for citizenship. Photo Credit: Europa Press News

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What the CCSE test involves

The examination consists of 25 multiple-choice questions, each with only one correct answer. Candidates earn one point for every correct response, while wrong answers carry no penalty.

To pass, a candidate must answer at least 15 out of 25 questions correctly, which works out to a 60% pass rate. This scoring threshold mirrors the same standard used in the DELE Spanish Diplomas Evaluation and Certification System.

The grading process is carried out automatically once candidates complete the test. After that, the Academic Directorate of the Instituto Cervantes reviews the overall results from every centre or country where the test was held. This review is meant to check whether results are consistent and to flag any irregularities before scores are officially approved and published.

Spain citizenship: When candidates receive their results

Once the review process is complete and results are approved, candidates can expect to receive their scores roughly 20 days after sitting the examination. The timeline applies regardless of where in the world the test was taken.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Spain had exempted a category of foreigners from its language test for citizenship.

Residency requirement for Spanish permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain had disclosed the residency requirement for foreigners seeking its permanent residency.

According to Spain's official government portal, EU citizens and non-EU family members of EU nationals must have lived legally in Spain for a continuous period of five years before they can acquire the right of permanent residence.

Several categories of workers and self-employed individuals are permitted to apply for permanent residency before reaching that five-year mark.

Source: Legit.ng