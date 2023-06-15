A Nigerian man has gone viral on several social media platforms after tying the knot with his older white lover

It was reported that the wedding between the interracial lovers took place at the Federal marriage registry, Ikoyi, Lagos state

Social media users have taken to the comments section to congratulate the couple while others pointed out their age gap

Gabriel Aye, a young man from Delta State, has tied the knot with his older British lover, Kathleen, in Lagos.

The wedding ceremony was held at the Ikoyi Registry with friends and family members in attendance.

The couple's love story has been a topic of discussion on social media, with Gabriel expressing that he can't live without his lover.

Their union has been met with mixed reactions, with some people applauding their love while others criticized it.

However, the criticisms did not hinder the wedding ceremony from being a beautiful affair, with the couple exchanging their vows and rings in front of family and friends.

Mixed reactions trail post of interracial couple

spizy_up commented:

“My brother we no say na the passport you can't live without, but we get so many grannies for here naaks)”

yourprincecharming01 said:

“Once you finish uni and nysc in Nigeria you'll know why so help me GOD was added to the national pledge (elle).”

Veevogee reacted:

“Green passport na your mate? You wed your grandma for reasons best to you but a 35years old lady in Nigeria is already too. Una funny for earth o.”

kennedyexcel reacted:

“Baba na Amadioha you go marry.”

davygrayce reacted:

“Wahala shey I no go enter US marry person. Grandma like this.”

precious.ogg reacted:

“The first time I used my eyes see a very guy kiss an old oyinbo woman, omo I knew the hustle was real.”

gtblanky reacted:

“When this woman voung, e nor look for you, then e go call you black monkey, na wey e don loose value, Agbaya like u carry, I don see whity. (Bro might have a selfish reason shah that's enough for him to do that)”

maryann_officiall said:

“If na me too I for no fit leave without her.”

Lady marries old oyinbo man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Ghanaian lady and her White lover have tied the knot in a gorgeous customary marriage, and visuals from their occasion have generated mixed reactions.

The interracial couple sported different attires for the ceremony, including regal Kente for the traditional wedding. The bride defied the stereotype of ageism in a video to tie the knot with a man who looks very much older than her.

For their reception, the bride donned a green ensemble that perfectly complemented the groom's all-white attire. In one of the videos online, the pair can be seen in casual outfits in public before their marriage, which successfully ended without a glitch. Stunning videos from the customary marriage have garnered congratulatory reactions from some people while others shared their views on the man's age.

