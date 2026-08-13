Qatar's government has named the specific offences that can lead to a foreigner being deported or expelled from the country

Foreigners ordered to leave or be deported by a court ruling face a ban on returning to Qatar without ministerial approval

The law also gives authorities power to detain, restrict movement, or grant a grace period to affected expatriates

Qatar's government has outlined the conditions under which a foreign national can be deported, expelled, or permanently barred from re-entering the country, under provisions that apply in 2026.

The rules, drawn from Qatar's residency and expatriate law, give the Minister broad powers to act against foreigners whose presence is deemed a threat or whose conduct falls outside what the state considers acceptable.

Qatar reveals 4 offences that may lead to deportation and an entry ban for foreigners. Photo Credit: Karim Jaafar

Source: Getty Images

Qatar: Offences that can lead to deportation

Under Article 37 of the law, the Minister can issue a deportation order against any expatriate whose presence in Qatar is found to:

1. Threaten the country's security or safety, whether inside Qatar or abroad.

2. Harm the national economy.

3. Endanger public health.

4. Violate public morals.

These grounds do not require a court ruling. The Minister can act on his own determination that a foreigner's continued stay poses any of the above risks.

Qatar: What happens after a deportation order

Once a court issues a deportation or removal order, the Minister may detain the affected expatriate for up to 30 days, with the option to renew that detention for another 30 days, according to Article 38 of the law.

Where detention is not practical, Article 39 allows authorities to require the expatriate to reside in a specific location for renewable two-week periods instead. During this time, the individual must report regularly to the local security department on dates set out in the order.

Any foreigner who has been ordered to leave or be deported by a court ruling cannot return to Qatar unless the Minister personally authorises it, as set out in Article 40. This means a court-ordered deportation effectively results in a long-term ban, with no automatic right of return.

Separately, under Article 41, any expatriate who fails to obtain a valid residence permit, or whose permit lapses, is required to leave the country. However, such a person may return if they meet the standard entry conditions under the law.

One concession exists for those with financial or personal ties to settle before leaving. Article 42 allows the Minister, or a representative, to grant a grace period of up to 90 days to an expatriate facing a deportation or exit order, provided the person submits an acceptable guarantee. This grace period can be renewed where circumstances require it.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had explained how many years foreigners must live in the country before applying for citizenship.

Qatar unveils 2 10-year residence permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had introduced two new 10-year residence permits and mentioned the foreigners who qualify.

The Qatari government announced the Executive Long-Term Residence Permit and the Entrepreneur Long-Term Residence Permit in early February 2026, describing the initiative as part of a broader push to diversify the economy and position Qatar as a competitive regional business hub.

According to Forbes, the Executive permit targets senior leaders holding roles such as Chairman, CEO, CFO, CTO or COO within qualifying organisations registered in Qatar.

Source: Legit.ng