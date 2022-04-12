Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and Nigerian singer Mr Eazi are currently trending over new photos of them went viral

Temi, in one of the photos, showed off her engagement ring, and in another, she and Mr Eazi shared a romantic kiss to seal their union

The new photos have left many Nigerians gushing as some went on to name the two lovebirds their favourite couple

Love is beautiful when with the right partner, as Nigerian billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and music star Mr Eazii are serving their fans and followers hot photos.

Temi, in the latest post, has taken to social media to share some new photos of her and her man after the video of Eazi proposing went viral a few days ago.

Temi Otedola shows off engagement ring, shares romantic kiss with Mr Eazi. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

One of the photos showed the moment Eazi and Temi shared a romantic kiss. In another, the billionaire daughter showed off her engagement ring for the world to get a better view.

See the post below:

Temi and Eazi get fans talking over new photos

Nigerians have since taken to Temi’s comment section to react, and Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

oloni:

"Aww this is so beautiful GAH ."

joselyn_dumas:

"Congratulations sweetie ❤️❤️❤️."

adesamuel:

"Yesss congratulations boo ."

mreazi:

"Who be dat guy wey dey chop lips like dat!! Lmao."

naomi:

"Congratulations @temiotedola @mreazi ❤️❤️❤️."

callme_olubukola:

"E don do abeg ."

byunglee802:

"Temi looking at eazi be like so no be everybody wey get dreadlocks be bad boys some na just fashion ."

trigger_4bag:

"Na your fav couple, not our! Speak for yourself."

zekemi:

" Abeg invite me for wedding make I go chop."

rolexbinpossibility

"Shey na bcos he get money now, he no go barb him hair present himself like a responsible man to the Inlaw? Africa with poverty shaaaa."

gen2g:

"This ones go get sense pass the rest am very sure...."

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola reacts as Mr Eazi proposes to his daughter

Nigerian billionaire and businessman Femi Otedola joined several others to congratulate his daughter Temi Otedola and Nigerian singer Mr Eazi.

This comes after Temi shared a video of the Nigerian singer proposing to her, and she said yes to being his wife.

Reacting to the video, the Nigerian billionaire talked about someone taking away his daughter as he added a happy emoji that showed he was pleased with their decision.

Source: Legit.ng