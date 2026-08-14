Victor Osimhen's 2023 comments about wanting to play in the Premier League have resurfaced after Arsenal made contact with Galatasaray

Arsenal are not the first Premier League club to show interest in Osimhen, with Chelsea and Manchester United both linked in recent years

Osimhen told Sky Sports in 2023 that playing in the Premier League was a dream he was actively working towards achieving it

Victor Osimhen's publicly expressed ambition to play in the Premier League has come back into focus after reports emerged that Arsenal made concrete moves to sign the Nigerian striker from Galatasaray.

Osimhen has attracted attention from across the Premier League for several years. Chelsea came closest to securing his signature in the summer of 2024, when a permanent deal from Napoli was seriously discussed before falling through.

Victor Osimhen dreams of playing in the Premier League. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The Telegraph reported that Arsenal have already contacted Galatasaray to understand the terms that would be involved in any potential transfer, marking one of the clearest signs of interest from an English club since Osimhen's name first began circulating in Premier League transfer conversations.

Manchester United were also linked with the striker in 2023 but chose not to pursue the move. Arsenal's approach now puts them at the front of the queue among English top-flight clubs.

What Osimhen said about the Premier League

Speaking to Sky Sports in 2023, shortly after his goals helped Napoli clinch the Italian Serie A title for the first time in over three decades, Osimhen was candid about where he ultimately wanted his career to take him.

“Being in one of the top five leagues in the world is an amazing feeling for me and a good fit for me. A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League the best and the strongest league. Of course, I'm in the process; I'm in the phase,” he said.

“Now I'm in one of the best leagues in the world, the Italian Serie A. Of course, I'm working so hard to make sure I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League one day.”

Those remarks, made when Osimhen was still at Napoli and at the peak of his form in Italy, have resurfaced following the Arsenal reports and raised fresh questions about whether the forward is finally on course to fulfil that ambition.

Having missed the opportunity to move to Chelsea, the prospect of joining Arsenal would represent another chance for Osimhen to achieve his Premier League dream.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli in 2024 after his permanent transfer to Chelsea collapsed, and he continued to perform at a high level in the Turkish Super Lig.

Osimhen remains central to Galatasaray plans

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen remains key to Galatasaray’s plans this season despite the concrete transfer interest from Arsenal.

The Super Eagles forward is set to start for Galatasaray during their Turkish Super League season opener against newly promoted Corum FK.

Source: Legit.ng