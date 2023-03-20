Temi Otedola has taken to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in honour of her birthday

The beautiful style influencer sported different looks comprising gele, tulles and statement jewellry

Earlier on, her older sister, DJ Cuppy, shared photos of her pink look, sporting Steve Madden shoes

On Monday, March 20, style influencer and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola, turned 27, and she blessed fans with new photos.

Temi, known for her minimalist approach to fashion, embodied the beauty that is African fashion in her own take on traditional Nigerian attire.

In the new stack of photos uploaded in honour of her birthday, the newly-turned 27-year-old sported beautiful statement jewellry and elegantly styled geles.

She paired them with different fabrics wrapped around her slim silhouette ranging from asoke to lace and tulle.

She also opted for dramatic makeup featuring smoky eyes and spots mimicking her sleek brows.

