Veteran Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta and actress Bimbo Ademoye recently got Nigerians talking

A video of them surfaced online, showing Chatta heaping strong words of prayers on the junior actress

The viral video touched the hearts of many Nigerians, and a number of them commented on Ademoye’s humility

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta and actress Bimbo Ademoye are now causing a buzz on social media after a video of them went viral.

In the video, the two movie stars were seen on what appeared to be a movie set. However, they were both not in the process of acting.

Fans react to video of Ibrahim Chatta praying for Bimbo Ademoye. Photos: @famousblogng

Source: Instagram

Ademoye was seen kneeling down to hug and greet the veteran actor before he proceeded to get her to stand up.

Not stopping there, Chatta went ahead to shower strong prayers on the actress as onlookers continued to echo loud amens to his requests from God.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Chatta prayed for Ademoye to be successful and wealthy and not to work in vain, among other things.

See the touching video below:

Netizens react to heartwarming video of Ibrahim Chatta praying for Bimbo Ademoye

It did not take long for the video to spread on social media, and it drew a series of comments from netizens. Some of them commented on Bimbo Ademoye’s humility, while others prayed for Chatta to get more recognition.

Read some of their comments below:

teeto_ _olayeni:

“The prayers carry weight. God I pray Ibrahim Chatta gets all the recognition he deserves, man is veryyyyy versatile and very professional.”

varieties_by_awero:

“I pray this man gets all that he deserves.”

akinsdupsy:

“Why am I tearing up . Me I've learned some prayer lines bayi. I say Amen.”

avinke.ade:

“She's humble. You'd know. They all love her.”

funkybusyt:

“Amen...as u want for others so shall it be for u.”

taiwonussi:

“Every human that ends a prayer with as I wish for you I wish for I and my household... hold that human close cause they are pure at heart.”

a4.autos:

“Two of the best in their industry!”

haywhyhay:

“Walai,dem no dey celebrate this man enough.”

desirednativepot_ng:

“I felt the prayer.”

yinkaakinmuko:

“I pray he gets the recognition he deserves.”

kharphy_:

“This made me smile, those prayers were powerful.”

legendary_sg:

“Baba wey no dey age.”

bee_taiwoo:

“Love him ,too talented.”

motunrayonitemi:

“My Faves. Amen to all the prayers.”

mznonnny:

“I love this guy a lot. My best Yoruba Male actor after Odunlade.”

wendylee_ling:

“Powerful prayers.”

Bimbo Ademoye's dad beams with pride over her AMVCA win

Bimbo Ademoye's dad has been her backbone since the start of her career, so after winning her first Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), she ran home to give it to him.

In a post on her page, the actress shared a video of the moment she went in search of her father in his Ebute Meta area after she met his absence at home.

Armed with her AMVCA plaque, the actress found her dad chilling with some boys in the area and excitedly presented the award to him.

Source: Legit.ng