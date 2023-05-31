Nigerian music icon Wizkid buzzed the internet lately along with his baby mama and manager Jada Pollock

A video making the rounds online showed the moment the singer wanted his woman to give a closing remark after his performance after Afronation

The viral clip got netizens talking as they gushed about the brewing relationship between the singer and the white woman

Wizkid's manager and baby mama Jada Pollock, was teased by singer when she refused to deliver a speech following his fantastic performance at the Afronation event in Miami, United States.

Wizkid, who was seen backstage with colleagues and friends, requested Jada P to come to the stage and deliver a speech, but she declined.

Pictures of Wizkid and baby mama Jada P Credit: @jada_p, @wizkid

Source: Instagram

Jada's denial was met with mockery from those present, who labelled the mother of two as a shy person.

See the video below

Internet users react

The video sparked a lot of reactions from netizens, with many raving about Jada and Wizkid's bond.

melannie_nn:

"Wetin wizzy see for this old woman body."

mohielancelotz:

"See waiting my age mate the chop, i dey here the beg all this yeye Lagos girls for one round."

karenelaye:

"Hmm this jada na old teletele fame comes with a lot of price."

sexynicki10:

"She go give speech for bed ...no worry."

obvisking:

"Mr Manager nor gree leave sweet hand wey him hold…baba pose incase the hand won return."

Source: Legit.ng