Nigerian Afrobeat star Tiwa Savage recently shared a loved-up picture of her and an unknown man in Brazil

The pictures, which immediately went viral, sparked relationship rumours as many claimed she was flaunting her new man

In reaction, the mother of one cleared the air as she said the pictures were for a project, which further left many talking

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage left tongues wagging after she took to her verified Instagram page today, May 30, to share some steamy pictures of her with a mystery man on the beach in Brazil.

This comes after Tiwa Savage made headlines after she shared a video of her on a bike in the South American country.

Tiwa Savage shares new pictures of her in Brazil. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The new picture in the 3rd slide of her post on Instagram showed the mother of one getting cosy with a man.

See the post here.

Tiwa Savage clears the air

Reacting to the pictures, which popular blogger Tunde Ednut also shared, Tiwa dismissed relationship rumours as she said the picture was for a project.

She wrote:

"Tundeeee you just wanna put me in trouble sha. It’s just content, Abeg oooo ‍♀️‍♀️."

See her comment below:

Screenshot of Tiwa Savage's post. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

See other reactions that trailed the steamy pictures

_djosas:

"Them go find who get that back tattoo now now.. no worry i trust my internet people.."

mr_jayjey:

"I know the guy wey get this tattoo. He dey follow me."

kenny.flexs:

"Our Nigerians investigators oya over to you people I trust they will unveil him before 48hrs this is so cute though ❤️."

raggaremi:

"Somebody son don find Tiwa?"

fluffy_uc:

"But he lowkey Has your head tunde.."

elvisnation12:

"I don’t even know why I’m jealous ."

obaksolo:

"IDAN no dey Fall in love again IDAN dey shoot video. No Time."

Nedu shares what he would do to Tiwa Savage

Controversial media personality Nedu Wazobia was back with another hot take from his podcast.

During his show, the OAP shared his thoughts about dating and sexual relationships between young and older people.

The comedian also noted that Tiwa Savage, at 38-39, is almost at her sweetest during coitus.

Source: Legit.ng