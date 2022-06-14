Afro Nation concert 2022 will hold for three days as it will start on the 1st of July and end on the third of July 2022

Nigerian music stars Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy will be headlining the shows for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd day respectively alongside different singers

DMW label boss Davido will be the headliner for the 1st day when the show would start and this has stirred reactions from his fans and followers

Nigerian star singers Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy are the headlines for this year’s Afro Nation Festival in Portugal, which would commence on the 1st of July and end on the 3rd of July.

Aside from three Nigerian stars, some other Nigerian music stars who would be perfoming alongside some other African singers include PSquare, Ruger, Small Doctor, among others.

Fans hail Davido as he is set to kickstart Afro Nation Festival ahead of Wizkid and Davido. Credit: @davido @notjustok

International singers like Chris Brown, Popcaan, Megan Thee Stallion are also expected to perform during the show.

See the post below:

Davido’s fans hail singer

The arrangement of the show has stirred reactions among Davido’s fans who claimed the singer was given the spot to headline the show on the first day because of his popularity ahead of Wizkid and Burna Boy.

big_brother_house_update_2021_:

"Baba na big name OBO most day first then him boys follow."

itepucourage5:

"Now we knw who be 001, na violence I come for,"

pyper.01:

"majority of them are from Nigeria..na wahhhooo."

jeffreyiyaz:

"Y is Koffee's name written in small letters...A Grammy winner for dat matter."

kwan_the_freeman:

"Saturday go scatter!."

dreliables_empire__:

"Who else wan headline afronation. Afro ?"

