Wizkid’s baby mama and manager Jada Pollock is in a celebration mood today as she marks her birthday in style

To make it special, Wizkid’s baby mama for the first time shared a picture of her new born baby and her first child with the singer

Many top celebrities as well as fans and followers have stormed her page to celebrate with her as they penned birthday messages to her

Nigerian music star Wizkid’s baby mama and manager Jada Pollock also known as Jada P has stunned many with a lovely photo she shared as she marks her birthday on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The picture showed the beautiful talent manager carrying her new born baby, with her first son Zion beside her.

Jada Pollock celebrate birthday in style. Credit: @jada_p @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

What made it special is that this will be the first time Jada P would be sharing the picture of her new baby as the birth was not made public.

Sharing the picture via her Instagram page, Jada P wrote:

"Beyond a blessing Thank You God for another year!"

See the post below:

Fans react as Jada P shares picture of her new baby

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

remedyblog:

"A hearty congratulations to them. Zion now has someone to play with ."

_sufficient_boss

"Wizkid tell you say 5pm na big announcement he ring abi he nor ring."

mss_veey:

"No wonder wizkid was dancing so much in his new video congratulations ."

cissevybe:

"Child wey she don born since when Abeg wish her happy birthday na watin she Dey do today be that try to dey understand caption ok."

zusi_harmony:

"Wizkid no post him new born baby o later dem go dey expect am to post another person."

naomidavid_:

"Wiz get new baby him no even update us, and una go de expect am to post or update us if person get birthday ."

