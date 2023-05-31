A video of a man in an odd choice of clothing, mostly made from plastic, has gone viral on social media

In the video, the man is seen singing a rendition of Ruger's Asiwaju, while dressed in a jacket made of plastic bottles

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

One man's decision to step out in a unique ensemble has earned him quite the attention on social media.

In a video posted by blogger, Tunde Ednut, the blonde-haired young man was seen singing his rendition of Ruger's hit song, Asiwaju.

Photos of the man in the jacket made of plastic bottles. Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

While the rendition was quite impressive, his odd choice of clothing seemed to steal the spotlight.

The young man sported a jacket made of black and red plastic bottles neatly arranged in strings.

Also worthy of note is the interesting pair of high-platform slippers he rocked.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to video of man in bottle jacket

alibabagcfr:

"This guy bottled up his love and wore it."

onpointfotography:

"Forget who wear the thing and focus on the creativity for me I love it , if na Kanye wear this now e go enter vogue let’s appreciate skills he will do more."

ini_cash:

"Don’t let Kanye see this pls."

dr_godwin:

"Guinness World Record come and see another one."

eko.savage:

"Inspired by Kanye west..omo werey."

ladyjasminec:

"Shoes inspired by ye."

sydiwundu:

"Is D Drip for me."

iamtrinityguy:

"Drip on drip."

chigirl__onyi:

"Make Kanye no see this outfit if not we are in trouble."

iam_audrey_tee:

"Tiannah empire still Dey learn work."

themythorpe001:

"Na Tiannah design this bottle."

Oyinbo masquerade: Video of 2 individuals rocking can costumes go viral online

In an era where conversations around eco-friendly fashion remain a top priority, seeing videos of recycled creativity is often refreshing, albeit amusing.

One video that has left some Nigerians amused is a clip showing two individuals walking on the street in thick costumes made of numerous empty cans.

They were both seen moving in simple dance steps that left passersby smiling.

Source: Legit.ng