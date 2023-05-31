"Inspired by Kanye West": Man Rocks Jacket Made of Plastic Bottles, Video Goes Viral
- A video of a man in an odd choice of clothing, mostly made from plastic, has gone viral on social media
- In the video, the man is seen singing a rendition of Ruger's Asiwaju, while dressed in a jacket made of plastic bottles
- Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts
One man's decision to step out in a unique ensemble has earned him quite the attention on social media.
In a video posted by blogger, Tunde Ednut, the blonde-haired young man was seen singing his rendition of Ruger's hit song, Asiwaju.
While the rendition was quite impressive, his odd choice of clothing seemed to steal the spotlight.
The young man sported a jacket made of black and red plastic bottles neatly arranged in strings.
"You've to love dis guy": Fans react as Portable uses G-Wagon to share Indomie in trenches, video goes viral
Also worthy of note is the interesting pair of high-platform slippers he rocked.
Check out the video below:
Netizens react to video of man in bottle jacket
alibabagcfr:
"This guy bottled up his love and wore it."
onpointfotography:
"Forget who wear the thing and focus on the creativity for me I love it , if na Kanye wear this now e go enter vogue let’s appreciate skills he will do more."
ini_cash:
"Don’t let Kanye see this pls."
dr_godwin:
"Guinness World Record come and see another one."
eko.savage:
"Inspired by Kanye west..omo werey."
ladyjasminec:
"Shoes inspired by ye."
sydiwundu:
"Is D Drip for me."
iamtrinityguy:
"Drip on drip."
chigirl__onyi:
"Make Kanye no see this outfit if not we are in trouble."
iam_audrey_tee:
"Tiannah empire still Dey learn work."
themythorpe001:
"Na Tiannah design this bottle."
