A Nigerian man has shared a video on TikTok disclosing the reason he abruptly ended his NYSC service

According to the young man, he got an opportunity to relocate to the United States and immediately grabbed it

While some netizens supported his decision to abandon his service, others maintained that he would have waited a little to get the certificate

A Nigerian graduate decided to cut short his participation in the National Youth Service Corps programme after an opportunity to move abroad came up.

He posted footage that documented his departure from Nigeria and his arrival in the United States.

Corps member quits NYSC to relocate to US Photo credit: @ChideraCharles/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

NYSC member relocates to US

The young man, identified by the TikTok handle @ChideraCharles, explained that he recently commenced his national service and had no expectations to leave the country.

He described the NYSC experience as difficult and admitted that it had been overwhelming for him.

Speaking further, he mentioned that his friends had found the situation stressful as well.

He also noted that the clip had been saved in his drafts since January, while his colleagues were due to complete their service around May or June.

He stated that he had initially believed he would remain in Nigeria to finish the one-year programme.

However, when the chance to relocate presented itself, he chose to take it immediately rather than continue with the scheme.

The video he posted showed moments from his journey and his first hours after arriving in the United States.

Corps member ends NYSC service to relocate to US Photo credit: @ChideraCharles/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In his words:

"I just started serving my country. I don't think I'll leave Nigeria. Everything about this NYSC is hard chim. My guy go still get heart attack. This has been in my drafts since January. My mates will be passing out in May/June."

Reactions as corps member relocates abroad

Mixed reactions followed the video as some Nigerians backed his choice, arguing that such opportunities were rare and should be pursued without hesitation.

They claimed that the benefits of moving abroad outweighed the importance of completing the service year.

Other commenters disagreed with his action and felt that he should have stayed a bit longer in order to obtain the discharge certificate, which is often required for employment and further education in Nigeria.

They argued that abandoning the programme could create problems for him in the future if he ever needed official proof of completion.

@Mira_mist said:

"But how were you able to travel out without completing NYSC? Just curious tho."

@KOSISOCHUKWU said:

"I can’t wait for for May to come ooooo, The stress doesn’t worth it. Congratulations dear."

@Peace said:

"Congratulations A2 japa member it’s remaining few month for your mate sha."

@golden reacted:

"Congratulations to you I tap from you amen amen."

@Hadassah said:

"Chaiii Nawa o you con leave us here, we suppose pass out together o."

@PRETTY OPZY APPAREL FASHION .A said:

"Congratulations to u dear pls can u share ow u do d processing thanks."

@goodyfargo added:

"Congratulations. Please do a story time on how you process and got into dublin."

@Suvweeeee added:

"See basically for reposting if I don’t like my PPA I can go to Lgi of the local govt nysc sent me for reposting without going to the ppa ?"

@Victory Uwuidia added:

"Good afternoon, ok ma, can one do relocation to the state, they stay in after camp or to a another state entirely??"

See the clip below:

Lady succeeds after relocating to China

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady motivated people as she opened up about what it felt like to be a business owner in China.

She mentioned how she only relocated to China at 17 as a teenager and became a company owner at the young age of 24.

Source: Legit.ng