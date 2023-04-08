Renowned Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido is known to have one of the largest fanbases of musical artists in Africa

The biggest rival of the 30BG within Nigeria and maybe even in Africa is Wizkid FC, the singer in a recent interview revealed what he told his fans not to do as his album was set to drop

The DMW boss noted that he called one of the leading commanders of his fanbase and told him not to instigate any fight or conflict with Wizkid FC for the sake of his upcoming project

Of all the musical fanbases and supporters of Nigerian musicians, Davido's 30BG gang and Wizkid FC are regarded as the two most significant and most prominent.

However, their reign has been marred with attacks, calling out, trolling and termed by some as toxic fandom. But recently, both artists have sought to calm their supporters down.

Davido's interview telling 30BG not to fight Wizkid's fanbase trends online stirs reactions. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo/@bbc1xtra

Source: Instagram

During an interview in London, Davido spoke about his fanbase and what he said to them days before his album, 'Timeless', was dropped.

He noted that he called one of the top commanders of the 30BG and told him not to start a fight with the Wizkid FC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Davido said he also told the person that he and Wizkid were cool, and two days before he called him, they were together and spent the day together.

Watch the interview where Davido revealed he begged his fans not to start a fight with Wizkid FC:

See how 30BG reacted to Davido's interview where he spoke about Wizkid and his fans

@davvy_xxivvi:

"30BG we no hear anything our ears are fenced."

@miz_okikiola:

"We no dey hear you speaking louderWizkid FC no dey look for trouble naw, we no just like rubbish talks, any negative comment under diz post na to swear for you."

@bigtyric4pf:

"Davido sha sabi say FC nor be him mate normally."

@lyon_alphaa:

"Even Davido know say them wizkid fc and wahala na 5&6."

@castedplayboi:

"So 30bg get leader?? what a Fanbase. That’s why Wizkid FC will forever be the OG Fanbase of African music. We got no leader bro, who Wizkid wan call?. Nobody Dey control FC, na we dey control ourselves."

@iampatbess2000:

"30BG them get coconut head."

Wizkid and Davido's tour vs Others: Fans pick favourite joint tour they would attend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it was a big shock on social media when Wizkid revealed he would go on a joint tour with Davido, who many perceived as his arch-rival in the music industry.

The news about the joint tour has stirred different reactions from Davido's 30 BG fans and Wizkid FC, who are famous for repeatedly dragging each other on social media over the two music stars.

As Nigerians await more details about the joint tour, we organized a poll listing the joint tours of other rival celebrities fans would be willing to attend if they could pick just one.

Source: Legit.ng