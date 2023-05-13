Singer B-Red has shared a sweet video showing him and his dad Governor Ademola Adeleke vibing to his new song

In the video, B-Red and his dad, who have an excellent father-and-son bond, showed off their moves while seated.

The video has left many, including celebrities gushing as many rated Governor Adeleke a better dancer than B-Red

Davido's cousin and singer B-Red has shared a heartwarming moment of him and his dad, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, showing off moves as they vibed to his new song dubbed Jaburata.

In the short clip, Governor Adeleke, also known as “Dancing Senator” and popular for his moves, didn't fail to deliver.

B-Red and his dad Governor Ademola Adeleke vibe to singer's new song. Credit: @bredhkn

Source: Instagram

The looks on the father and son's faces showed they share a strong bond as they wore lovely smiles throughout the video, enjoying each other's company.

Captioning the video, B-Red wrote;

"Me and my DADDY/GOVERNOR vibing to my new single (JABURATA) #jaburata #allnitelong.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over B-Red's video with dad

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

shakar_el:

"Baba dance pass Bred My Governor after your 8 years we need you in Anambra ."

kc_ebu:

"NA LIKE THIS I WAN DEY GROOVE WITH MY KIDS WHEN THEY ARE GROWN. THEY BETTER INVITE ME FOR THEIR BEACH ⛱️ PARTIES OOO. ."

kelly_slimzy12:

"My papa nor go ever follow me sitting down like this… that man get pride… poor man with ego."

ochland:

"People say Power & Money gives Happiness. But this guy gave power & Money happiness."

just_one_empress:

"Make person catch this man as sugar daddy lasan izzz gone."

chinaemeze3:

"My mentor life no pass like this ❤️❤️❤️."

emmaoflagos:

"The papa na him suppose be singer…he is a natural entertainer."

B-Red says he will never be poor

B-Red caused a major buzz on social media after a video went viral of him revealing how much his whole outfit cost.

It all started when popular skit maker, Egungun, spotted B-Red chilling at a bar and decided to use the opportunity to feature him in one of his videos.

While answering Egungun’s questions, B-Red revealed that his cap cost $850 plus tax, and his sun shades cost $700. His customised BRED pendant cost $35,000, while the chain cost $15,000. He added that another chain he was also wearing cost $12,000, while another cost $25,000.

