A lawyer has reacted to the issue involving social media influencers, VeryDarkMan and Blord, which led to the businessman's remand and eventual release on bail

Blord was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre on April 1, 2026, over charges brought against him by VDM

Following his release on bail, a lawyer dissected the legal risks involved in the case and the conditions surrounding Blord’s release

A Nigerian lawyer, Confidence Aribibia, has clarified the conditions surrounding the release of businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika, widely known as Blord, on bail.

Blord had been in custody at Kuje prison for about 15 days following his arraignment on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of the image of social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

A Nigerian lawyer explains Blord's bail conditions following release from prison. Photo: Confidence Aribibia

Source: Facebook

The Federal High Court in Abuja granted Blord bail on Friday, April 17, bringing temporary relief to his ongoing legal battle.

The development was confirmed by activist Omoyele Sowore in a post shared on his social media handle shortly after the court’s decision.

VDM: Lawyer explains conditions surrounding Blord’s release

On her Facebook page, Confidence Aribibia explained what people did not really understand about the case.

She said in her Facebook post:

“VDM v. BLORD: Court Grants BLORD Bail but here’s what many People don’t Understand. When people hear “bail granted,” they quickly conclude: “He’s free the case is over.” That is not how the law works.

“Linus Williams, popularly known as BLORD, has been granted bail on self-recognizance, with a condition that he deposits his international passport.

“Bail on self-recognizance simply means the court released him based on trust. No surety, no property, no third party standing for him. Just his personal undertaking that he will appear in court whenever required. The court is essentially saying, “We believe you will not abscond” but that trust is not without control.

“The court also ordered him to deposit his international passport. For an average person, that may not seem like much but for a businessman, that condition carries serious implications.

“It restricts his ability to travel for international deals, meetings, investments, and expansion opportunities. In simple terms, while he is physically free, his business mobility is limited. The case is now not just a legal issue, it can also affect how he operates commercially.

“Now, let’s address the biggest misconception. Does this mean the case has ended? No. Let me say this clearly as a lawyer Bail does not end a case. Bail only means the person will face trial without being in custody. The matter is still alive, and the court will continue to hear it until a final resolution is reached.

“Also, this does not make him an ex-convict. Under the law, he remains innocent until proven guilty.However, here’s something many people don’t know. A case can actually end without the court delivering judgment. This can happen in situations like:

“When the complainant(VDM) decides to withdraw the case, when parties (VDM and Blord) settle the matter outside court (especially in non-serious offences), when the prosecution decides there is no sufficient evidence and files to discontinue or; when the court strikes out the case due to procedural issues

“In any of these situations, the case ends but not because the court declared anyone guilty or innocent. Finally, credit must be given where it is due.

“Martins Vincent Otse (VDM) initiated this legal action, bringing the issue into the public and legal space, and Omoyele Sowore also played a role in ensuring that due process moved swiftly.

“Bail is not the end of a case it is just the beginning of accountability. Today, he is out on trust. Tomorrow, he must answer in court. Don’t confuse temporary freedom with final victory.”

A lawyer sheds more light on how Blord's bail condition may affect his business. Photo: Blord

Source: Facebook

Lawyer sheds light on VDM vs Blord case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer has reacted to the issue involving social media influencers, VeryDarkMan and Blord, which led to the businessman's remand.

His remand and VDM’s claims sparked reaction online, and the lawyer explained the legal risks involved in the case.

Source: Legit.ng