Music star Davido has stirred excitement on social media after he hinted at a Timeless concert in Osun state

This comes after the Supreme Court affirmed his uncle Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke's victory at the poll

The singer's uncle also approved the concert, which is set to take place later this year, stirring reactions

DMW label owner and Afrobeats star David Adeleke 'Davido' has caused a buzz on social media after he hinted at the possibility of a Timeless concert in Osun state.

Recall that Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, reported that the Supreme Court affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the 2022 Osun state gubernatorial election, which the singer's uncle Governor Ademola Adeleke won.

Davido, in a tweet via his official Twitter account, hinted at the possibility of an Osun edition of his ongoing 'Timeless Concert'.

Davido set to hold Timeless concert in Osun state this year. Credit: @davido @aadeleke.01

Source: Instagram

He tweeted: "Timeless concert in Osun this year?? @Tunegee??? Cc @AAdeleke_01", tagging his cousin and Osun state governor.

In reaction to the tweet, Gov. Ademola replied affirmatively with "Done" which indicated approval for the concert.

See the tweet below:

Netizens react as Davido announces Osun 'Timeless' concert

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many expressed excitement while anticipating the date.

See their comments below:

David_drezzy:

"See state na.. The gbedu is important! Exposing Osun to the rest of the country. I love it !!"

OmegaXDreams:

"This idea is awesome Make it happen OBO free concert for all ❤️An appreciation concert for the people of Osun state!!! in the spirit of timeless ⏳."

PrisciliaAmadi:

"Omo!! I’m coming o…. Who is from Osun to host me? The dancing governor, mandate recovery celebration and Davido in one party…. E go choke!!"

MrLamikay:

"Saw this coming. Osun state to become a Mecca of sorts for yearly musical concerts. Build a hotel today and cash out a minimum of the next 8 years."

temiolabiyi:

"Omo I Dey go my village. Make sure it’s the state capital biko."

Davido reacts as court affirms his uncle's victory

Davido was undoubtedly filled with joy after his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, was affirmed by the supreme court as the governor of Osun State.

Recall that Adeleke’s win had been contested in court by his opponent, Gboyega Oyetola.

Taking to his official social media pages, Davido celebrated after the Supreme Court declared his uncle as the winner of the Osun state governorship election.

