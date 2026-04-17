Singer Akon has caused a massive stir on social media following a recent interview where he claimed that men and women can never be equal in life

The popular music star defended his strong belief in polygamy by stating that men are naturally wired to populate the earth, while women can only have one child yearly

Many angry netizens have heavily criticised the singer's controversial statements about gender roles and relationships

Senegalese-American singer Akon faced massive backlash on social media after defending polygamy during a recent interview, arguing that men are not naturally built for strict monogamy.

According to the singer, staying committed to one person goes entirely against the natural instincts of men.

Akon says men are wired to have many partners and defends polygamy, but rejects gender equality in relationships, triggering backlash online. Photo: akon

Source: Instagram

When the host asked if a woman could also have multiple partners, Akon rejected the idea.

He explained that gender equality is largely an American concept that does not reflect biological reality.

The entertainer pointed out the physical differences in reproduction to back his claims.

"A woman can only have one baby a year. A man can have a thousand. We can have a thousand babies in one year. A woman can only have one," Akon stated.

The music mogul noted that this natural urge makes men constantly look at attractive women even when they are walking with their partners. He stressed that populating the earth is the core purpose of a man.

Despite his highly controversial stance, Akon admitted that women are smarter than men and possess a much higher pain threshold.

"It is unfortunate because the day women understood men the way we understood women, they actually would rule the world, because they smarter than we are. They can multitask. And believe it or not, their pain threshold is way higher than ours is. They know all our weaknesses," he added.

The music superstar explained why women do not rule the world.

"It's 15 women for every one man on this earth. They outnumber us. So why don't they rule? They just never took the time to understand us."

Watch Akon's video below:

Netizens react to Akon's remarks

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@jillypat06 asked:

"So men are supposed to create broken homes??? 🤔🤔"

@allthingsmarva wrote:

"There is a global movement, and the women are waking up. Avoid men like this."

@simira_nicole commented:

"Imagine being a 50 plus, year old man with this mindset... No sane man wants to have 1000 women pregnant at the same time? How will they provide for 1000 kids?"

@msboombastic reacted:

"His African wife who divorced him begs to differ."

@worldmindedsister said:

"Equal? Women are the blue print. Men, you are in second position. A distance second at that."

Akon claims men can have many children, while women can have only one per year, sparks reactions. Photo: akon

Source: Instagram

Akon speaks on Afrobeats

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that American music star Akon said he played a key role in the early development of Afrobeats through his music label.

He explained that his team started building the sound as far back as 2008, beginning with Wizkid and working with Banky W and other Nigerian stars.

Akon added that the early investment and collaborations helped push Afrobeats to global recognition, praising Nigerian artists for their talent and drive.

Source: Legit.ng