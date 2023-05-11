Young Nigerian singer Rema continues his geometric rise to international prominence, as his latest feat is a testament to his growth as a global superstar

Rema's song Calm Down was recently certified 13x IMI Platinum (Diamond) in India, becoming the second Nigerian star to achieve such an accolade in the Far Eastern country

Afrobeat singer CKay and his hit track 'Love Nwantiti' is the only other Nigerian song to have achieved such a feat with a 2x Diamond certification

Edo state-born Mavin record label singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, has yet again achieved an accolade his older predecessors found difficult to surmount.

According to reports by Notjustok, Rema's global hit 'Calm Down' has been certified as a 13x IMI Platinum in India.

Nigerian singer Rema sets new record in India and becomes 2nd Afrobeat artist to achieve it. Photo credit: @heisrema/@notjustok

Source: Instagram

This means that Rema's song has been certified a 7.5x Diamond hit. In a lame man term, this means over 75m people in India have bought the Iron Man crooner's song.

Rema is the second Nigerian artist whose song has achieved this immaculate achievement. First was CKay with Love Nwantiti, whose song is 2x Diamond.

See the post by Notjustok.com making the report below:

See how netizens reacted to Rema's record in India

@mmgstreetworldwide:

"Big congrats .

@comedian_rashford:

"I'm a loyal fan ❤️❤️❤️, Rave Lorde making his proud, global domination is d goal."

@bosspappie:

"Another Banger."

@kingherbay:

"Rema calm down now, wow we are proud of you bruh."

@boy_chzy:

"Omor na the shoe wey he wear go collect the award dey enter my eyes

@skyline1420:

"Omor na Rema leg I dey sight. Congratulations ooo."

@phonski_braz_

EH EH Fi le❤️❤️, Rave Lorde doings."

@onosejie12:

"Even 10x sef Davido never achieve am for Naija, dis is huge Remmy boy to the world."

