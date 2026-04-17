Nigeria’s equities market sees bullish gains in April 2026, driven by investor confidence and foreign inflows

Top banking stocks like Zenith and GTBank lead the rally with impressive price appreciation and strong earnings

Consumer goods and energy sectors show early recovery signs, enhancing the overall bullish sentiment in the market

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s equities market extended its bullish run in April 2026, with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) delivering strong gains driven by renewed investor confidence, improving macroeconomic signals, and increased foreign portfolio inflows.

The rally has been largely powered by a mix of blue-chip heavyweights, banking stocks, and select industrial players that have posted solid earnings and attractive valuations, according to data tracked by Legit.ng.

More sectors join in boosting Nigeria's stock market position, with Seplat Energy hitting over N10,000 per share. Credit: NGX

Source: Getty Images

As inflation shows signs of stabilising and FX liquidity improves, equities are increasingly becoming the preferred asset class for investors seeking returns.

Here’s a look at the 10 strongest stocks driving the NGX rally this month.

Banking giants lead the charge

According to a report by Punch, the financial services sector remains the backbone of the current rally, with top-tier banks delivering impressive price appreciation.

Zenith Bank Plc has continued its upward trajectory, supported by strong earnings and consistent dividend appeal.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc is benefiting from improved non-interest income and robust digital banking growth.

Access Holdings Plc is riding on its pan-African expansion strategy and improved profitability.

United Bank for Africa Plc has also gained traction due to its strong international footprint and FX income.

Banking stocks are particularly attractive in the current environment due to rising interest margins and increased trading activity.

Industrial heavyweights anchor market strength

Industrial and manufacturing giants have also played a significant role in sustaining the rally.

Dangote Cement Plc remains a dominant force, with investors betting on infrastructure spending and export growth.

BUA Cement Plc has recorded strong gains amid improved production efficiency and market expansion.

Lafarge Africa Plc continues to attract investor interest due to its turnaround performance and cost optimisation strategies.

These companies benefit from Nigeria’s long-term infrastructure demand and government-backed construction projects.

Consumer goods stocks rebound

After a challenging 2025, consumer goods companies are making a comeback as pricing strategies and cost controls begin to yield results.

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has seen renewed investor confidence following improved margins and product price adjustments.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is rebounding on the back of restructuring efforts and stabilising input costs.

Although still facing pressure from weak consumer spending, these companies are showing early signs of recovery.

Energy sector joins the rally

Energy stocks are also contributing to the bullish sentiment, particularly as global oil prices stabilise.

Seplat Energy Plc has emerged as a standout performer, driven by strong production numbers and strategic asset acquisitions.

With Nigeria pushing for increased oil output and energy reforms, investor sentiment in this sector is improving steadily.

What’s driving the surge?

Several key factors are behind the strong performance of these stocks:

Improved FX Liquidity: Greater dollar availability has eased pressure on companies with foreign obligations.

Attractive Valuations: Many stocks remain undervalued compared to global peers.

Dividend Appeal: High yields continue to draw both local and foreign investors.

Economic Reforms: Policy adjustments are gradually restoring confidence in the market.

Outlook for investors

The April rally highlights a broader shift in investor sentiment toward Nigerian equities. While risks such as inflation and currency volatility remain, the performance of these top stocks suggests that the market may still have room to grow.

For investors, the focus is increasingly on fundamentally strong companies with resilient earnings, solid governance, and the ability to navigate macroeconomic headwinds.

Seplat, Dangote Cement, BUA, and other stocks drive the NGX rally in April. Credit: NGX

Source: Getty Images

As momentum builds, these 10 stocks are not just leading the rally; they are shaping the direction of Nigeria’s capital market in 2026.

Nigeria's stock market emerges strongest in Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s stock market has emerged as Africa’s strongest performer in U.S. dollar terms this year, outpacing major continental peers despite lingering macroeconomic pressures at home.

Year-to-date, the Nigerian equities market has delivered a 34.39 per cent return in dollar terms, placing it ahead of other key African exchanges from a foreign investor’s perspective.

The performance reflects a combination of strong share price growth and improved currency stability, both of which have helped restore investor confidence.

Source: Legit.ng