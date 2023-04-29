Nigerian artist Davido is just as cute as he is now as when he was a young boy; a cute snap of the singer with one of his cousins trends online

A clip reposted by Davido on his Insta-story of himself and his beautiful cousin, Folashade Adeleke, has got people talking online

Folashade posted the clip on her page while captioning with a quote where she said she doesn't need friends, so far, she has her cousins

A cute clip of Davido and his cousin Folashade Adeleke in their nursery school uniforms has got people talking online. Photo credit: @davido/@folazfab



The snap is a major throwback as the cousins looked barely up to five years old yet in the photos.

However, the caption added to the snap by Folashade has stirred reactions the most, as she noted saying she doesn't need friends as long as her cousins are there for her.

Folashade Adeleke is the first daughter of Osun state governor Nurudeen Jackson Ademola and the older sister of B-Red and Sina Rambo.

See clips of Folashade and Davido as kids:

