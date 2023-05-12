Nollywood actors Charles Okocha and Nonso Diobi recently linked up, and it was a lovely moment to watch

In a video they both shared online, the two could be seen embracing each other as Charles told Nonso he missed him

The video has stirred emotions from their fans and followers as many shared memories of watching Nonso in movies

Popular Nollywood stars Charles Okocha and Nonso Diobi have stirred reactions with a heartwarming video showing the moment they linked up.

In the short video they shared online, Charles, who was excited to see Nonso, embraced him while calling him his phenomenal brother. He further expressed how much he had missed him.

Charles Okocha and Nonso Diobi embrace each other in new video. Credit: @charles_okocha @nonsodiobi

Source: Instagram

Charles, in the caption of the video he shared, wrote:

"Just connected with ma day 1 PHENOMENAL bloodline."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nonso, on the other hand, wrote:

"Major link up with ma real homie!"

Watch the video below:

Fans gush as Charles Okocha and Nonso Diobi link up

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

joezibedu:

"So satisfying to watch.❤️."

alvinmilli088:

"Nonso my favorite actor back in the dayz .OG befor IG .na legend he be ❤️❤️."

soplux7:

"Nice to see nonso again. Always looking fresh."

im_character:

"Good to see guys reconnect again ."

figohuncho:

"Nonny the real nollywood goat ❤️."

alvinmilli088:

"Nonso my favorite actor back in the dayz .OG befor IG .na legend he be ❤️❤️."

wizealpha:

"Bro just has a way of pronouncing things that just knocks me out.."

mrbona:

"Nonso my Best actor that year ❤️."

mercyjayofficial:

"I'm just here wondering why y'all have refuse to age especially @nonsodiobi he is ageing backward pls we miss you on our screen ,Biko come back ♥️."

ellenvirginhair:

"Nonso looking young everyday ."

Charles Okocha receives a portrait of him and his daughter

A Nigerian artist, Albert Galleria, went viral online after making a portrait of Charles Okocha and his daughter, Mercy.

In a video, the artist said he travelled from Ogun state to give the portrait to the father of two.

A trending video showed the moment Charles unboxed the portrait and reacted excitedly after seeing a painting of him and his phenomenal daughter.

Source: Legit.ng