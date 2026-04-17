A man who got an 11kVA solar inverter with panels and batteries gave a breakdown of his expenses

He showed how he installed the solar in his home, stating that his landlord did not allow him to put panels on the roof

His video went viral, and many who came across the post shared their similar experiences with solar electricity installation

A Nigerian man celebrated as he bought an 11kVA solar inverter with panels and batteries.

The man, who worked remotely as a coder, also showed how he did his tech setup in his home.

A man who got solar inverter shows where he installed panels on landlord's order. Photo: @kingkayci0

Source: TikTok

Man buys 15kVA solar inverter, mentions amount

Identified as @kingkayci0 on TikTok, the man showed the structure where he placed his panels after his landlord refused to allow him to put it on the roof.

He stated that for his solar installation and tech space setup, he spent over N10 million.

His video was captioned:

“10 million well spent … now we work different.”

He added in the comments:

“They didn’t let me do it on the roof. It’s a rented house. It wasn’t easy o. I was just lucky. everything included was even more than 10 million naira. I can break the figures if you want.

“From the video, you can see that it’s my solar and my coding workspace.. Only my coding workspace is over 4 million. How much for 11kva solar with 15kwh lithium battery, 600w solar panels and the extra wire cost (6,500 per meter) I used 40 meters. Do the math..You should know better since you’re into the system.

“How much for the carpenter woodwork, the zinc, workmanship etc? lol. What about transportation of the solar from Lagos and other little costs..? It’s more than 10 million please.. Thank you.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail man’s solar panel installation

Ecolet said:

"I am a carpenter please remove those wood now they are too small for panels and are not reliable wood."

Master202 said:

"Why did you even use planks? Like you no see iron or you no come get money again to buy it."

Han Xolo said:

"The wood setup doesn’t look safe bro."

ELITEHUB said:

"The guy has heard about the wood work, nobody loves being corrected on same thing over and over when he or she hasn’t tried for the second time, y’all can see the complains others has said about the wood work, then why commenting about the wood again, just let him do something about it himself na."

A man shows where he installed solar panels after landlord didn’t allow him put on roof. Photo: @kingkayci0

Source: AFP

In related stories, a man shared how he sold electricity to neighbours after installing solar energy, while a lady installed hers with her tech money.

Restaurant owner installs solar electricity, mentions price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who runs a restaurant business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her place of business.

The excited businesswoman shared the amount she used to install the solar electricity, which could power six air conditioning sets and four big freezers.

She mentioned that she used to spend N200,000 every day on diesel to run her business before installing the solar electricity.

Source: Legit.ng