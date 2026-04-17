Sarah Martins declared that should Seyi Tinubu ever decide to run for any political office, she will lead his campaign with everything she has

The actress reminded her followers of the N20 million "lifeline" she received from Seyi in 2025 to support her food charity

Rather than shy away from the negative names being thrown at her by trolls, the actress stated she is wearing the title with her "full chest"

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has declared her unwavering support for Seyi Tinubu, stating she would campaign for him if he decides to contest any political position in the future.

The actress made the declaration in a video shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, April 16.

She also addressed critics who have questioned her public admiration for the president’s son.

Sarah Martins declared that, should Seyi Tinubu ever decide to run for any political office. Photos: Seyi Tinubu/Sarah Martins.

Source: Instagram

According to Martins, her stance is rooted in loyalty, particularly after Seyi Tinubu allegedly supported her charity initiative with a N20 million donation.

Martins previously revealed in October 2025 that she received financial assistance from Seyi Tinubu after she cried out over an alleged assault by uniformed officials while cooking for the less privileged.

The incident reportedly involved operatives believed to be from the Kick Against Indiscipline unit, who confronted her during a street outreach.

Following the development, she said Tinubu reached out and donated N20 million to support her food charity project.

The actress noted that the gesture strengthened her commitment to him.

In the new video, Martins made it clear that she is ready to publicly support Tinubu should he pursue political ambition.

“If Seyi Tinubu comes out to contest for anything now or later, I will loudly campaign for him,” she said.

She also addressed those criticising her loyalty, stating that she has no problem being labelled a political tool.

“You all bully me for being loyal to a man that saw value in me when each and everyone of you saw my humanity in service as clout chasing? You see this una new title ‘political tool’ I accept it with my full chest only for Seyi Tinubu’s government not his father’s government. I am big on loyalty, get used to it,” she added.

Meanwhile, the actress disclosed plans to expand her outreach efforts. She disclosed that she is working toward acquiring a truck to improve logistics for feeding vulnerable communities.

According to her, her current vehicle is too small to accommodate her team and cooking equipment.

“Notice: I am working towards getting a good truck for my charity outreach to enable me go to rural areas to feed vulnerable communities as my car is too small to accommodate my team and my cooking utensils for the movement,” she said.

Watch the video here:

Sarah Martins says she is wearing the title that her critics proudly. Photos: Sarah Martins.

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins clarifies relationship with dispatch rider

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sarah Martins spoke up over rumours surrounding her recent outing with a dispatch rider who reportedly lost his job.

Reacting to speculations that she had "submitted" herself to a relationship with the rider, Sarah made it clear it was a simple lunch date.

She firmly stated that she does not 'date low' and cannot fix any man to meet her standards, urging people to stop spreading false narratives.

Source: Legit.ng