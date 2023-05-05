Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin, B-Red has now made headlines over his simple outfit and the total cost of what he was wearing

Popular skitmaker, Egungun, spotted B-Red at a bar and he proceeded to use the opportunity to find out how much everything he was wearing cost

The amount came to a total of N131 million after it was converted from dollars and B-Red also gifted the interviewer a bundle of cash

Top Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin, B-Red, recently caused a major buzz on social media after a video went viral of him revealing how much his whole outfit cost.

It all started when popular skit maker, Egungun, happened to spot B-Red chilling at a bar and he decided to use the opportunity to feature him in one of his videos.

B-Red was rocking what looked to many like a simple top and trousers with a fez-cap but the cost of all he was wearing left a number of netizens in shock.

Fans react to video as Davido's cousin B-Red reveals whole outfit cost N131m. Photos: @_egungun, @bredhkn

Source: Instagram

While answering Egungun’s questions B-Red revealed that his cap cost $850 plus tax, his sun shades cost $700, his customised BRED pendant cost $35,000, while the chain itself cost $15,000. He added that another chain he was also wearing cost $12,000, while another also cost $25,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

B-Red said his wristwatch cost $30,000, his small bracelet cost $10,000, his two rings cost $18k and $10k respectively while his brand new Versace shirt cost $1500, his earrings cost $4k, while his pair of trousers which was made by his friend cost him N200,000. His Louis Vuitton slides cost him $2000, while the two bracelets on his other hand cost $15k and $2k respectively.

On a final note, the music star revealed that his Louis Vuitton bag which is a limited edition bag cost $5000 making the total cost of his outfit $177,000 (N131 million).

The skitmaker Egungun was obviously in awe of the huge amounts B-Red claimed his outfit cost and he told the music star that he has to give him something.

Without hesitating, B-Red opened his $5k Louis Vuitton bag and threw a huge bundle of cash his way. Upon receiving the money, Egugun could not hide his excitement and he rushed to hug the music star.

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens pray to be rich as they react to cost of B-Red’s outfit in viral video

The video of Egungun interviewing B-Red soon went viral online and it drew a series of reactions from netizens. Many of them could not help but lament over how poor they were. Read some of their comments below:

talktogold:

“I will never be poor in my life.”

mrlilgaga:

“500k like that. God”

princeceejay1:

“See how I just dey happy dey watch this video ”

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

“I will never be poor in this life..na only d cap I fit manage buy with my Unclear eye”

crussocruise:

“He had to hold something. The day I meet one Adeleke it’s over. I don’t even care if it’s Imade”

dpmhairstudio.ng:

“My ears just full with dollarzzzzz omo una nor Dey use kobo? ”

nickie_dabarbie:

“The way he flung the bundle baba catch am, e no miss ”

asherkine:

“Make I go find adeleke family. ”

Lexie_armani:

“Taking notes.. always interview people from Adeleke family ”

iamtrinityguy:

“Money Dey where money Dey oo,may God bless everyone of us ”

Video of Davido angrily walking out on his manager Asa Asike stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video clip of ace Nigerian singer Davido angrily walking out on his friend and manager, Asa Asika, stirred reactions online.

In the trending clip, Asa was heard telling Davido that he could finally take a break now and go get some deserved rest.

In response to Asa, Davido lashed out, saying, "Leave me alone, I'm tired" as he walked away.

Source: Legit.ng