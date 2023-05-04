Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law claimed to be received a threatening message from his wife’s direct message because of his political affiliation

Recall that Seyi Law was vocal about his choice of candidate and the President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the last elections

Seyi Law recently posted a screenshot of the disgusting remark a troll sent his wife, praying their kid would die

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has shared the disturbing message his wife got from a troll because of his political stance.

Remember how Seyi Law supported Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his preferred candidate and Nigeria's next president, with unwavering support during the 2023 elections. But because he backed Tinubu, he received harsh criticism and was ridiculed on social media.

Comedian Seyi Law receives threats over his political affiliation Credit: @seyilaw1

Source: Instagram

A troll had sent a direct message to the comedian's wife, pleading for his daughter to die.

The troll claimed that because the comedian intended to ruin Nigeria, his daughter would perish in the UK as well.

The troll’s message read:

"Tell your husband, UK no go contain Una. This your daughter must die. Since he joined the people destroying Nigeria and he carry una go UM go hide, na that same UK Dem go take kill this una daughter".

Sharing the screenshot of the DM, he wrote,

"See what one of them sent to my wife. Even more in my DM for not supporting their candidate".

See his post below

Internet Users react

ucheogbodo:

"God forbid! I reject it for him and. His family."

thinkfa3hionxlifestyle:

"From Sheyi to Sheyi all in bid to remain relevant."

mom_of_triplets_cooks:

"It’s wrong to threaten anyone please report to the police and also go to court so he can jailed, but as a public figure who supports bad leadership ensure your family is in Nigeria so we can all feel the pain together thank you."

atokenke:

Those of you supporting this evil act are possessed!! So many will not eat the good of the land because you wish evil upon others!!! I supported obi, but whoever did not is not less a Nigerian!!!! We all don’t have to agree but wishing death unto others simply because he had a diff choice of candidate is another level of low. He won’t loose any child because God doesn’t do double standard!!Some of you are the reason for your own problems but you will stupidly be running from church to church and yet wonder why there is no solution…. Evil lots."

