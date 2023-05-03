A Nigerian man has shared a video of his mother's reaction after attempting to introduce her to his girl

The strict woman in the viral video on TikTok maintained that she didn't want to meet any girlfriend

Her son also shared a video of their conversation on WhatsApp where he first told her about his girlfriend

A Nigerian man was surprised after his mother declined to be introduced to his girlfriend.

In a video, the man identified as @samuelldntv on TikTok informed his mother that he finally found the woman he wanted to be with.

Mum stops son from having girlfriend Photo credit: @samuelldntv

Source: TikTok

To his utter dismay, his mother declined and warned him against being in a relationship with any girl.

Speaking on her reason, the woman recounted how her son got cheated on by his former girlfriend and maintained that she didn't want a repetition of such an incident.

The surprised son shared the video of his mother on TikTok and also shared screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation.

Social media reactions

@destinymonaeex reacted:

"Are you sure she like you as well I don’t want problems like the last one."

@nabila.dza noted:

"Insisting on the girl who cheated on u bro. So hard to convince ur mummy."

@_.c.boogie reacted:

"If she cheats on you she’s gonna have to pay me BIG MONEYYY."

@christian_content_01 noted:

"What do you mean by the right. Sammy your not serious."

@fabulousgracia said:

"Your mother is so famous on tiktok now and she wants big money and she change her mind in the end."

@maymz_30 added:

"Not Mumzy outing you about being cheated on."

Watch the video below:

